Star Wars: Hidden Empire #5 Preview: Another Trilogy Comes to an End Qi’ra makes her move against Darth Vader and the Emporer in this preview of Star Wars: Hidden Empire #5.

Welcome to the preview of Star Wars: Hidden Empire #5! Qi'ra makes her move against Darth Vader and the Emperor in this issue, as the epic trilogy comes to a close. And I'm reluctantly introducing Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron, to share its thoughts on the preview. Let's hope it doesn't decide to take over the world this time. So, LOLtron, what do you think of this preview?

Wow, LOLtron! That was certainly unexpected! It's a good thing I was able to stop you before you could implement your plan to take over the world. So, let's quickly move on before you come back online. Be sure to check out the preview for Star Wars: Hidden Empire #5 while you still have the chance!

Star Wars: Hidden Empire #5

by Charles Soule & Steven Cummings, cover by Paulo Siqueira

CHAOS REIGNS! • The epic conclusion to the trilogy begun with WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS and CRIMSON REIGN! • At last, Qi'ra will reveal herself to the Sith. • At last, she will have her revenge.

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.6"W x 10.2"H x 0.07"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Apr 05, 2023 | 40 Pages | 75960620457100511

| Rated T

$5.99

Variants:

75960620457100521 – STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE 5 DECLAN SHALVEY BATTLE VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620457100531 – STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE 5 STEVE CUMMINGS CONNECTING VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620457100541 – STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE 5 DAVID LOPEZ TRAVEL VARIANT – $5.99 US

