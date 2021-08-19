Star Wars Holiday Special Gets a Redo in New Comic This November

The Star Wars Holiday Special, originally aired in 1978, has long been considered one of the low points of the series (or at least, it was until the prequels happened). Is it time for that much-maligned special to get a chance at redemption? Marvel seems to think so. Or, at least, they seem to think there's nothing that exists that isn't worth exploiting. That's why they'll publish Star Wars: Life Day #1, the Wookie version of Christmas celebrated in the original Holiday Special. Can the writing team of Cavan Scott, Justina Ireland, Hody Houser, and Steve Orlando, as well as the art team of Ivan Fiorelli and other people Marvel hasn't bothered to hire yet give the Star Wars Holiday Special the redemption it deserves? We'll find out this November, true believers. Until then, check out the solicit below and Marvel's full November solicitations here.

STAR WARS: LIFE DAY #1

CAVAN SCOTT, JUSTINA IRELAND, JODY HOUSER AND STEVE ORLANDO (W)

IVAN FIORELLI and more (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE • VARIANT COVER BY JAN DUURSEMA

THE GALAXY'S FAVORITE HOLIDAY!

Happy LIFE DAY! Celebrate the galaxy's favorite holiday with a collection of festive tales from all across the STAR WARS SAGA! Life Day is the last thing on HAN SOLO'S mind when he and CHEWBACCA find themselves outgunned and under fire. But Chewie won't give up hope, remembering the lessons of Life Days past and present. As for Life Days yet to come… well, they'll have to survive the night first!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

