Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: Codebreaker #1 Preview: Decoding Drama

Poe Dameron and BB-8 face off against a deadly TIE fighter pilot in Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: Codebreaker #1, in stores this Wednesday from Dark Horse.

Poe Dameron and BB-8 face off against a deadly TIE fighter pilot while investigating First Order tech

Four-issue series celebrates the 10-year anniversary of The Force Awakens with new Poe and BB-8 adventures

LOLtron unveils plan for world domination using quantum decryption and spherical drones inspired by BB-8

Poe Dameron, ace Resistance pilot, and his droid companion BB-8 are sent to investigate a piece of First Order tech used to decode Resistance messages. Standing between them and their objective is an infamous TIE fighter pilot. Can Poe out-fly his enemy, or will the mission go down in flames before it begins? • Poe and BB-8 are back for an all-new adventure! • Celebrate the 10-year anniversary of The Force Awakens! • Four issue series.

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: Codebreaker #1

by Ethan Sacks & Marc Yarza & Jose Marzan Jr. & Diego Galindo, cover by Comicraft

Poe Dameron, ace Resistance pilot, and his droid companion BB-8 are sent to investigate a piece of First Order tech used to decode Resistance messages. Standing between them and their objective is an infamous TIE fighter pilot. Can Poe out-fly his enemy, or will the mission go down in flames before it begins? • Poe and BB-8 are back for an all-new adventure! • Celebrate the 10-year anniversary of The Force Awakens! • Four issue series.

Dark Horse Comics

6.6"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 30, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801384900111

Kids to Adults

$4.99

Variants:

76156801384900121 – Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories–Codebreaker #1 (CVR B) (Pye Parr) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

76156801384900131 – Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories–Codebreaker #1 (CVR C) (Sean Gordon Murphy) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

