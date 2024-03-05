Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Manga, Viz Media | Tagged: May 2024, Solicits, star wars visions

Star Wars Manga Visions In Viz's May 2024 Solicits

Star Wars Visions from Viz include manga adaptations from Kamome Shirahama, Keisuke Sato, Yusuke Osawa and Haruichi.

Star Wars Visions lead Viz Manga's May 2024 solicits and solicitations, including Star Wars stories by Kamome Shirahama, Keisuke Sato, Yusuke Osawa and Haruichi with adaptations of The Elder, Lop and Och?, The Ninth Jedi, and The Twins. As well as the second volume of the manga adaptation of The Mandalorian. We call it the Mangalorian. You can too. Alongside Pokemon, One Punch. Dragonball, Chainsaw Man, Wolf Girl, Zom 100 and more.

STAR WARS VISIONS MANGA ANTHOLOGY GN

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR241995

(W) Kamome Shirahama, Keisuke Sato, Yusuke Osawa, Haruichi (A) Kamome Shirahama, Keisuke Sato, Yusuke Osawa, Haruichi

The first volume of Star Wars: Visions on Disney+ invited visionary Japanese anime studios to explore the Star Wars galaxy through their unique cultural lens. Now, top creators such as Kamome Shirahama and Yusuke Osawa bring those visions to life in manga form! Featuring adaptations of: "The Elder," "Lop and Och?," "The Ninth Jedi," and "The Twins."

In Shops: May 08, 2024

STAR WARS MANDALORIAN MANGA GN VOL 02

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR241996

(W) Yusuke Osawa (A) Yusuke Osawa

The Mandalorian, a solitary bounty hunter, is sent to secure the Child at the request of a ruthless Imperial Remnant, which is all that remains of the once all-powerful Galactic Empire. The journey to return his passenger to the client proves more dangerous than anyone could have ever imagined, but the Child demonstrates a mysterious power that changes everything about the Mandalorian's mission.

Based on the series created by Jon Favreau and written by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Christopher Yost, and Rick Famuyiwa.

In Shops: May 08, 2024

THERAPY GAME RESTART GN VOL 04 (MR)

SUBLIME

MAR241980

(W) Meguru Hinohara (A) Meguru Hinohara

Minato has been tying himself in knots over Shizuma's relationship with the director of the animal hospital where he works, but his lover is able to ease his mind and convince him she is of no threat to their relationship. The couple shelve the issue and get back to apartment hunting, lucking out and finding a place they both like! Will they finally get to live together, or does the universe yet again have other plans?

In Shops: May 15, 2024

SRP: 0

WORLDS GREATEST FIRST LOVE GN VOL 17 (MR)

SUBLIME

MAR241981

(W) Shungiku Nakamura (A) Shungiku Nakamura

Manga editor Ritsu Onodera feels like his job at Marukawa Publishing's Emerald shojo magazine is going to drive him nuts when his boss-and first love!-Masamune Takano gives him special "homework." He's assigned to a brand-new manga creator making her debut, and taking this as a sign of Takano's faith in him as an editor, Ritsu gets excited for his new project. But as soon as this new creator finds out Takano isn't her editor, she looks clearly disappointed! Meanwhile, Ritsu extracts a promise from Takano for no kissing and no sex until he properly confesses his love for him. Takano (barely) keeps it, but he relentlessly teases Ritsu until Ritsu starts feeling the effects of intense sexual frustration.

In Shops: May 15, 2024

SRP: 0

HIRAYASUMI GN VOL 01

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR241990

(W) Keigo Shinzo (A) Keigo Shinzo

At 29 years old, carefree Hiroto Ikuta doesn't have a girlfriend, a full-time job, or a plan for the future-and he couldn't be happier. Hiroto's breezy attitude isn't easy for everyone to understand, though. In a world filled with anxiety, confusion, and grief, Hiroto and the people who surround him are all just doing their best to figure out this thing called life.

In Shops: May 22, 2024

SRP: 0

POKEMON COMP POKEMON POCKET GUIDE SC VOL 02

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR241991

(W) Shogakukan

This second volume of a two-book set, organized by Pokédex number, includes data on 456 Pokémon, from Gible to Calyrex! Plus details on many regional, Gigantamax, and Mega Evolution forms!

In Shops: May 29, 2024

SRP: 0

POKEMON ADV OMEGA RUBY & ALPHA SAPPHIRE GN VOL 02

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR241992

(W) Hidenori Kusaka (A) Satoshi Yamamoto

Under orders from Joseph Stone, president of the Devon Corporation, the nefarious Pokémon energy absorption plan continues to move forward. Already filled with unease, Sapphire and Emerald are inexplicably attacked by Zinnia, another Trainer. Meanwhile, can Ruby find the elusive Pokémon Rayquaza?!

In Shops: May 15, 2024

SRP: 0

ONE PUNCH MAN GN VOL 28

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR241993

(W) One (A) Yusuke Murata

Psychos and Tornado's psychic battle rages on! With Genos's help, Tornado succeeds in rescuing the scattered heroes from their fight against the monsters, allowing her to unleash a devastating attack that warps the city. Although the outlook appears grim, a group of S-class heroes finds the inspiration to turn the tide of battle!

In Shops: May 22, 2024

SRP: 0

DRAGON BALL SUPER GN VOL 21

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR241994

(W) Akira Toriyama (A) Toyotarou

In the wake of the commotion on Mt. Butterfly, Trunks decides to take a look into the data on the disc that he stole from Dr. Hedo's lab. However, the evil scientist intends to steal it back! And his genius plan is to create an android to infiltrate Trunks's school as a transfer student named Baytah. Meanwhile, the dastardly Red Ribbon Army is rising from the ashes and making new plans of their own…

In Shops: May 15, 2024

YOU AND I ARE POLAR OPPOSITES GN VOL 01

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR242003

(W) Kocha Agasawa (A) Kocha Agasawa

Suzuki's a high school girl in love, but the guy she's fallen for is nothing like her! While she's cheerful, outgoing, and always trying to fit in, her classmate Yusuke Tani is stoic, quiet, and doesn't seem to care what people think of him. Will Suzuki be able to overcome her anxieties and ask him out, or will she discover that opposites really don't attract?

In Shops: May 08, 2024

SRP: 0

IN THE NAME OF MERMAID PRINCESS GN VOL 02

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR241997

(W) Yoshino Fumikawa (A) Miya Tashiro

Mio and Yuri flee her father's kingdom to explore the world, making new friends and possible enemies along the way. Mio learns about the other magical abilities and begins to use her magic to help others. But when Yuri is threatened, she loses control of her power over water! Is it true that mermaids are a menace to society after all…?

In Shops: May 08, 2024

SRP: 0

LIKE A BUTTERFLY GN VOL 06

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR241998

(W) Suu Morishita (A) Suu Morishita

Suiren and Kawasumi are finally going on their first date! Unfortunately, neither one of them is quite sure what they're supposed to do on one. Their day out together takes an upsetting turn, and now that Suiren finds herself hiding an embarrassing secret, will things go from bad to worse if Kawasumi finds out what it is?

In Shops: May 08, 2024

SRP: 0

YONA OF THE DAWN GN VOL 41

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR241999

(W) Mizuho Kusanagi (A) Mizuho Kusanagi

Yona and friends embark on a dangerous mission to get Meinyan back-by sneaking into an enemy camp where the Dromos assassins await! Val must battle his former South Kai comrade General Hittan for Meinyan's sake, but the rescue effort backfires once the cruel Emperor Chagol draws near!

In Shops: May 08, 2024

SRP: 0

SAKURA SAKU GN VOL 03

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR242000

(W) Io Sakisaka (A) Io Sakisaka

Now that Saku realizes she's in love with Haruki, she finds her heart racing for a new reason every day-until Haruki and Kotono start pretending to be a couple to protect Kotono from her ex-boyfriend. Then the blunt-speaking Iryu gets involved in Saku's life, causing even more trouble!

In Shops: May 15, 2024

SRP: 0

MY SPECIAL ONE GN VOL 06

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR242001

(W) Momoko Koda (A) Momoko Koda

Actress Emika Nanase is in love with idol Kanato, but she's stuck in the friend zone! When the perfect opportunity comes along-a chance to costar with Kanato in a TV drama-she does her best to bring the two of them closer together. But being a top-notch actress doesn't help her avoid being a total mess when she's around her crush!

In Shops: May 08, 2024

SRP: 0

WOLF GIRL BLACK PRINCE GN VOL 07

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR242002

Kyoya goes full sadist mode when he's tasked with tutoring Erika's little cousin Lena, a headstrong, smart-aleck middle schooler. But Lena appreciates Kyoya's tough love approach, and later, when he saves her from a scrape in a bookstore, she suddenly finds herself head over heels! How will Kyoya and Erika get out of this one?!

In Shops: May 08, 2024

SRP: 0

CHAINSAW MAN GN VOL 15

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR242004

(W) Tatsuki Fujimoto (A) Tatsuki Fujimoto

As a primal fear devil makes its appearance, the world may soon be turned upside down. This devil has the power to drive a wedge between Asa and Yoru-can the two of them manage to work together to avoid becoming a meal for the residents of hell?

In Shops: May 08, 2024

SRP: 0

DARK GATHERING GN VOL 07

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR242005

(W) Kenichi Kondo (A) Kenichi Kondo

Before Keitaro, Yayoi, and Eiko can set off on their next haunted site expedition, they need to acquire another of the sealed graduates-a vengeful courtesan looking to escape from Yayoi's control. However, things turn even more dangerous when Keitaro is drawn into the spirit world, forcing him to contend with the horrors of a haunted love hotel's bloody history all on his own.

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: May 22, 2024

SRP: 0

ELUSIVE SAMURAI GN VOL 11

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR242006

(W) Yusei Matsui (A) Yusei Matsui

The battle for control of Kamakura has been joined! The Hojo and Ashikaga forces clash as Tokiyuki and his Elusive Warriors take on the members of the infamous Kanto Hisashiban, and Kojiro has engaged Kagetada, a warrior twisted by Uesugi's chemical experiments. Meanwhile, Genba skirts the edges of the battle trying to track down another Ashikaga ninja. After Tokiyuki's inspiring race around the battlefield, his opponent, the horse-mad samurai Imagawa, moves in for the kill. Even Tokiyuki's famed elusiveness may not save him this time…

In Shops: May 08, 2024

SRP: 0

JOJOS BIZARRE ADV PART 6 STONE OCEAN HC VOL 04

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR242007

(W) Hirohiko Araki (A) Hirohiko Araki

The true reason Ermes is in prison is revealed-to seek revenge for her sister's murder by killing Sports Maximum! Jolyne rushes to stop her before she makes the biggest mistake of her life. But unbeknownst to either of them, Sports Maximum is host to the Stand Limp Viscuit. After a vicious battle, Jolyne is sent to the maximum security disciplinary wing. But like a true Joestar, she does not intend to let her fight to save her father's life end there. She continues to hone her strength-that is, until, Father Pucchi sets loose a number of Stand users in search of the mysterious bone that Jolyne once held in her possession. All hell breaks loose as prisoners and guards start murdering each other, and Jolyne takes this opportunity to escape. Meanwhile, F.F. enlists the help of an unlikely, dangerous ally to help save Jolyne: the murderous Anastasia, who is hell-bent on…marrying Jolyne?

In Shops: May 29, 2024

SRP: 0

BLACK CLOVER GN VOL 35

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR242008

(W) Yuki Tabata (A) Yuki Tabata

With Ichika and the others in trouble, Asta arrives to save the day. Has he mastered his new Zetten technique, and will it work against Lucius's Paladins? Meanwhile, Lucius launches his final attack on the Clover Kingdom. Can the Magic Knights prevent the end of the world?

In Shops: May 08, 2024

SRP: 0

BLUE BOX GN VOL 10

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR242009

(W) Kouji Miura (A) Kouji Miura

After a hectic shopping date, Taiki takes Chinatsu to watch a beautiful sunset. With this perfect atmosphere, Taiki is preparing to tell her something important-when he's interrupted by Chinatsu's former teammate! The venom Yumeka unleashes on Chinatsu leaves Taiki stunned. Who exactly is Yumeka, and what ruined her seemingly unbreakable friendship with Chinatsu?

In Shops: May 08, 2024

SRP: 0

I WANT TO END THIS LOVE GAME GN VOL 02

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR242010

(W) Yuki Domoto (A) Yuki Domoto

With the burning sensation of love in their chests growing hotter, Miku and Yukiya push the boundaries of the Love Game! Between a scandalous hand-holding competition and an after-school coffee date, it's like they're aiming for the world record in a love speedrun!

In Shops: May 15, 2024

SRP: 0

ZOM 100 BUCKETLIST OF DEAD GN VOL 14

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR242011

(W) Haro Aso (A) Kotaro Takata

The climax of the vaccine arc is here! Izuna has snapped into the team leader role with panache, but the final boss's recovery ability puts the gang in desperate straits! Later, in Hakata, Kencho takes a trip back home, but will he find his house still standing? And just who is it that he's left the group to go searching for?

In Shops: May 22, 2024

SRP: 0

HEART GEAR GN VOL 04

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR242012

(W) Tsuyoshi Takaki (A) Tsuyoshi Takaki

General Wodan has been waiting centuries for the one thing he needs to make his dreams of the ultimate command a reality-a human biosignature. And now that Roue has fallen into his lap, he's able to rewrite the base program of every gear in Valhalla and force them to fight according to his will. The general has declared war, and Chrome must emerge victorious if he wants to have any hope of saving Roue before it's too late!

In Shops: May 22, 2024

SRP: 0

TWIN STAR EXORCISTS ONMYOJI GN VOL 31

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR242013

(W) Yoshiaki Sukeno (A) Yoshiaki Sukeno

What is Gabura's true identity, and who will be willing to sacrifice everything to prevent him from killing their beloved? Meanwhile, Chinu offers Rokuro a tempting yet perilous deal to save Benio…

In Shops: May 22, 2024

SRP: 0

TOKYO THESE DAYS HC VOL 02

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR242014

(W) Taiyo Matsumoto (A) Taiyo Matsumoto

Shiozawa forges ahead with an independently published manga project. But the manga creators around him are crumbling into chaos-Chosaku drinks himself into ever less productivity over worries about his career and family, a longtime creator can't discern the difference between fiction and fantasy, and Aoki disappears rather than face the deadlines for his new hit series. Sometimes, the simple pleasure of an apple is worth more than all the fame and toil of making manga.

In Shops: May 22, 2024

SRP: 0

CHOUJIN X GN VOL 06

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR242015

(W) Sui Ishida (A) Sui Ishida

After being kidnapped from training camp, Tokio and his friends end up at the Tower of Mourning, home of a creepy choujin named Zora. It turns out she's actually Sora Siruha, the founder of Yamato Mori, and now she wants Tokio's help in fighting the dark future her (possibly false) prophetic visions have foretold. It's all very weird and confusing, and Tokio needs some time before committing his body to her questionable cause. But enormous unhinged monster choujin aren't known for their patience! Can his friends help him escape, or will he be conscripted into Zora's growing choujin army?

In Shops: May 22, 2024

SRP: 0

HELCK GN VOL 09

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR242016

(W) Nanaki Nanao (A) Nanaki Nanao

As the Empire's army sets out to destroy the towers, a structure pivotal to the humans' plans, Helck and Vermilio enter the Land of the Humans to confront the Human King. The pair battle through deadly traps and monstrous golems, but the real danger lies in the truth they uncover in the bowels of the castle…

In Shops: May 15, 2024

SRP: 0

FLY ME TO THE MOON GN VOL 23

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR242017

(W) Kenjiro Hata (A) Kenjiro Hata

Tsukasa and Nasa are closer than ever to unlocking the mystery of her eternal curse, but Tsukasa is in a melancholy mood, haunted by memories of her past. The situation only gets more emotional when the newlyweds are called upon to tend the Yuzaki family grave, stirring up Nasa's memories of his eccentric grandfather, a WWII vet who supposedly once encountered a demon. On the bright side, Nasa finally gets the technological inspiration he needs-by obsessing over swimsuits!

In Shops: May 15, 2024

SRP: 0

