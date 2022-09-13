Star Wars: Obi-Wan #5 Preview: One More Story

Obi-Wan rescues a wounded Storm Trooper in this preview of Star Wars: Obi-Wan #5, the final issue. Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan #5

by Christopher Cantwell & Andriana Melo, cover by Phil Noto

CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE Obi-Wan has closed his journals for now and looks ahead as night falls and the sandstorm that has sequestered him begins to clear. But he discovers something unexpected in the hazards of the Jundland Wastes…a squad of ambushed stormtroopers left to die. But one still has a fighting chance…and Obi-Wan may very well risk everything to save a single injured imperial stormtrooper that can't help but remind Kenobi of the clones he served with so long ago.

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.59"W x 10.13"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 14, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620396300511

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620396300521 – STAR WARS: OBI-WAN 5 SPROUSE CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620396300531 – STAR WARS: OBI-WAN 5 LEINIL YU VARIANT – $3.99 US

