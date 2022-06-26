Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi #2 Preview: Afraid of the Dark?

Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon venture to a planet overtaken by darkness in this preview of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi #2… and even their light sabers are a little impotent. We know a guy with a hammer they could talk to about this sort of problem. Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi #2

by Christopher Cantwell & Luke Ross, cover by Phil Noto

"DARK SIDE OF THE MOON" Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan answer the distress call of an outpost on the edge of the galaxy. What's the secret behind the devastation wrought upon the terrifying moon base? Will whatever plunged it into darkness pull a Padawan off his enlightened path?

