Star Wars: Revelations #1 Preview: Darth Vader Gets Nostalgic

Star Wars: Revelations #1

by Marc Guggenheim & Salvador Larroca & Marvel Various, cover by Phil Noto

THE CAN'T-MISS STAR WARS ISSUE OF THE YEAR! After WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS came CRIMSON REIGN…now in the midst of HIDDEN EMPIRE, Qi'ra has shaken the galactic landscape to its core! …But what lies beyond for the Rebellion? For the Empire? What role do the bounty hunters play? And what is happening to Doctor Aphra? Witness the next step in the legacy of heroes and scoundrels in the galaxy far, far away as MARC GUGGENHEIM (HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA) is joined by a ragtag team of artists to bring you an explosive tale you won't soon forget! The path to the future of STAR WARS starts here!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.64"W x 10.17"H x 0.09"D | 4 oz | 110 per carton

On sale Nov 23, 2022 | 56 Pages | 75960620465600111

| Rated T

$5.99

Variants:

75960620465600121 – STAR WARS: REVELATIONS 1 MOMOKO VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620465600131 – STAR WARS: REVELATIONS 1 HITCH VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620465600141 – STAR WARS: REVELATIONS 1 CHEUNG VARIANT – $5.99 US

