Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku – Insurgency Rising #1 Preview

Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku - Insurgency Rising #1 hits stores this week. Leia's shocking discovery and a new Imperial threat shake up the galaxy. Who are the Acolytes of the Beyond?

NEW REPUBLIC STAVE OFF AN UNEXPECTED – AND DEADLY – NEW THREAT? A DEFIANT IMPERIAL takes center stage – and goes on the offensive against the NEW REPUBLIC! LEIA makes a startling discovery in the forests of ENDOR! Who are the mysterious and deadly ACOLYTES OF THE BEYOND?! What is the new villain's connection to DARTH VADER? All this as the post-Return of the Jedi storytelling BEGINS!

Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku – Insurgency Rising #1

by Alex Segura & Leonard Kirk, cover by Phil Noto

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.63"W x 10.19"H x 0.07"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.2 cm) | 3 oz (74 g) | 160 per carton

On sale Oct 02, 2024 | 40 Pages | 75960620964400111

Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

75960620964400116 – STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – INSURGENCY RISING #1 DECLAN SHALVEY VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620964400121 – STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – INSURGENCY RISING #1 CHRIS SPROUSE THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620964400131 – STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – INSURGENCY RISING #1 ROD REIS VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

