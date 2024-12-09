Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: star wars

Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku – Republic Under Siege #4 Preview: .

Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku - Republic Under Siege #4 hits stores this week. Can Luke Skywalker save his friends and the New Republic from total destruction?

Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku - Republic Under Siege #4 releases Dec 11, 2024.

Luke Skywalker must battle two of the galaxy's deadliest killers.

Lando is defeated; Mon Mothma faces a painful loss in this gripping issue.

A NEW REPUBLIC ON THE ROPES! LANDO and his allies defeated! MON MOTHMA faces a painful loss! LUKE SKYWALKER must defeat two of the galaxy's deadliest killers to reach his friends! MOFF ADELHARD plays a final card against the New Republic – with shocking consequences!

Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku – Republic Under Siege #4

by Alex Segura & Stefano Raffaele, cover by Taurin Clarke

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.63"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 11, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620965100411

Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620965100421 – STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – REPUBLIC UNDER SIEGE #4 RAMON ROSANAS VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

