Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #11 Preview

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #11 hits stores this Wednesday. Will the Tarkins side with the Republic or the Nihil? Meanwhile, Padawan Ram Jomaram leads a daring rescue mission.

Eriadu is under siege! The fate of the planet lies with the ruling Tarkin family, and nobody knows whose side they're on. Will the Tarkins join forces with the Republic resistance or capitulate to the vile Nihil? While the bureaucrats wheel and deal, Padawan Ram Jomaram gathers a team of underdogs to launch a rescue mission deep within the Occlusion Zone! • Artist Caio Filipe, the illustrator of Lotus Land, joins the High Republic Adventures saga for the first time! • Ongoing series.

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #11

by Daniel José Older & Caìo Filipe & Harvey Tolibao & Michael Atiyeh, cover by Comicraft

Dark Horse Comics

6.67"W x 10.21"H x 0.04"D (16.9 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Oct 30, 2024 | 32 Pages | 76156801131901111

Kids to Adults

$3.99

Variants:

76156801131901121 – Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #11 (CVR B) (Elisa Romboli) – $3.99 US | $5.29 CAN

