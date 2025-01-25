Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: star wars

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #14 Preview

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #14 hits stores on Wednesday as Lula and Zeen lead a resistance against the Nihil on Eriadu. Check out the preview here!

Article Summary Lula and Zeen lead a resistance against the Nihil on Eriadu in The High Republic Adventures #14.

The final arc of The High Republic Adventures begins with a hidden danger that could change the war's course.

Releasing Wednesday: First of four connecting covers form a stunning landscape piece!

Fighting erupts on Eriadu! After months of oppression by the dastardly Nihil, valiant partners Lula and Zeen lead the charge against the occupying force. Meanwhile, a hidden danger stirs beneath the battlefield that threatens to turn the tide of the war, but in whose favor? The fate of the galaxy is on the line as the final arc of The High Republic Adventures begins! • The final arc begins here with the first of four connecting covers (Cover A), that will create a spectacular landscape piece!

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #14

by Daniel José Older & Harvey Tolibao & Michael Atiyeh, cover by Comicraft

Dark Horse Comics

6.59"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D (16.7 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 29, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801131901411

Kids to Adults

$3.99

Variants:

76156801131901421 – Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #14 (CVR B) (Elisa Romboli ) – $3.99 US | $5.29 CAN

