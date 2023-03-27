Star Wars: The High Republic: The Blade #4 Preview: Jedi Killer Get ready for a life-changing battle in The High Republic: The Blade #4, where Jedi Master Porter Engle takes on an infamous Jedi Killer. Who will be left standing?

Get ready for a life-changing battle in The High Republic: The Blade #4, where Jedi Master Porter Engle takes on an infamous Jedi Killer. Who will be left standing?

Star Wars: The High Republic: The Blade #4

by Charles Soule & Marco Castiello, cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

To save the innocent, to save his sister, to save himself…Jedi Master Porter Engle must embark on one of the most epic instances of lightsaber combat ever recorded in the Chronicles. It will change him, and Barash, forever.

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.62"W x 10.21"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 29, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620492200411

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620492200421 – STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – THE BLADE 4 MCKONE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620492200431 – STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – THE BLADE 4 LASHLEY VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620492200441 – STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – THE BLADE 4 MANHANINI BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620492200451 – STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – THE BLADE 4 MOMOKO WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT – $3.99 US

