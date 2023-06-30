Star Wars: The Mandalorian Manga in Viz Media September 2023 Solicits

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: mandalorian, Mangam sokicits, September 2023, star wars, viz

Viz Media is to publish their Star Wars: The Mandalorian manga adaptation of the TV series by Yusuke Osawa (who also created Spider-Man: Fake Red) in English in their September 2023 solicits and solicitations below, as well as a plethora of other titles across the scope that manga has to offer.

STAR WARS MANDALORIAN MANGA GN (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JUL232194

(W) Yusuke Osawa (A) Yusuke Osawa

Years after the fall of the Galactic Empire, a solitary bounty hunter is given a simple mission. Find and return The Child to the remnants of the Imperial Forces. This mysterious orphan has a power that can possibly turn events in their favor, and acquisition of that power is paramount. Instead, the bounty hunter goes on the run with The Child to protect him from the forces that would do him harm. Here is the story of The Mandalorian, and his desperate quest to save The Child and himself. For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 14.99

BLADE OF MOON PRINCESS GN VOL 01

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JUL232195

(W) Tatsuya Endo (A) Tatsuya Endo

Unfortunately, Kaguya's enemies are a step ahead of her, and she ends up ejected from the moon and stranded on the primitive Tainted World below. Can she find her way back to the moon and reclaim the throne that is rightfully hers from the usurpers?

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 9.99

MY HERO ACADEMIA GN VOL 35

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JUL232196

(W) Kouhei Horikoshi (A) Kouhei Horikoshi

The ultimate war between heroes and villains looms in the near future as both sides regroup. Japan's heroes weave their plans in the lead-up, but will spies within U.A. give it all away? The Hero Course students will have their parts to play as well, and Midoriya himself has a major role. If things work out, the heroes are hoping to divide and conquer, but even the best-laid plans rarely survive contact with the enemy…

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 9.99

DRAGON BALL SUPER GN VOL 19

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JUL232197

(W) Akira Toriyama (A / CA) Toyotarou

Granolah's fierce assault seems to have Gas on the ropes until the youngest Heeters member's inner nature is unleashed, leading to an all-out assault like nothing any of our heroes have ever encountered before! But perhaps the key to defeating Gas has something to do with memories of Bardock, Goku's long-deceased father?!

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 9.99

ELUSIVE SAMURAI GN VOL 08

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JUL232198

(W) Yusei Matsui (A) Yusei Matsui

The time has come for Tokiyuki and Yorishige's allies in Shinano to make their move against their enemies, the devious governor Ogasawara and the evil kokushi Kiyohara. But in order to get the campaign going, Tokiyuki must earn the respect of Yorishige's warriors, and to do that, he'll need to engage his old nemesis, the wily Shokan. Shokan is no fool, however, and Tokiyuki will have to come up with an unexpected and dangerous tactic to achieve success.

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 9.99

ONE PUNCH MAN GN VOL 26

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JUL232199

(W) One (A) Yusuke Murata

As the fight against the Monster Association big shots heats up, Class-S heroes find themselves locked in a desperate struggle, but Tornado is closing in on Gyoro-Gyoro's main body! Meanwhile, Blackluster confronts Garo, while Saitama wanders the labyrinth where the Monster Association is hiding out.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 9.99

MASHLE MAGIC & MUSCLES GN VOL 13

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JUL232200

(W) Hajime Komoto (A / CA) Hajime Komoto

Right before the destined day of the eclipse, an army of demi-humans invade, throwing the land into chaos. Renatus and the other visionaries launch a counterattack, but they immediately find themselves face-to-face with Innocent Zero's four remaining sons. Later, after a crushing display of power, Innocent Zero demands the frightened populace hand the unconscious Mash over. Can Meliadoul find a way to recharge Mash in time for him to defend himself?

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 9.99

DARK GATHERING GN VOL 03

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JUL232201

(W) Kenichi Kondo (A) Kenichi Kondo

It's official-Keitaro and his childhood friend Eiko are officially an item! Unfortunately, there isn't much time to celebrate their new relationship status, as Yayoi sets her sights on a new spirit and Keitaro takes on a new pupil-an accident-prone airhead with her own haunting secret.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 9.99

CHAINSAW MAN BOX SET 1 VOLS 1-11 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JUL232202

(W) Tatsuki Fujimoto (A) Tatsuki Fujimoto

The rip-roaring first arc of Chainsaw Man, all in one jaw-dropping box set! This box set contains the first 11 volumes of the global hit Chainsaw Man as well as an exclusive double-sided full-color poster.

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 99.99

DEMON SLAYER KIMETSU NO YAIBA CORPS RECORDS STORY GN

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JUL232203

(W) Gege Akutami

Tanjiro's quest to avenge his family and heal his sister is over!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba took readers on a thrill ride through Taisho-era Japan, as Tanjiro and the rest of the Demon Slayer Corps battled the most fearsome and vicious demons of all time. Now that the dust has settled, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba-Corps Records has all the info a fan could want about the series, as well as a never-before-printed bonus manga!

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 16.99

BLEACH OFFICIAL ANIME COLORING BOOK SC

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JUL232204

(W) Viz Media (A) Viz Media

Bleach: The Official Anime Coloring Book is filled with 80 pages of striking line art from the massively popular animated TV show based on the hit manga by Tite Kubo. This book features thick, high-quality paper and includes a flexible binding for easy coloring. Readers of all ages will enjoy coloring the action-packed images of Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, and many more!

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 14.99

JUJUTSU KAISEN OFFICIAL ANIME GUIDE SEASON 1 SC

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JUL232205

(W) Gege Akutami

Discover all the behind-the-scenes details as the anime production team discusses the painstaking work that went into translating the pages of the best-selling manga to animation. Featuring concept art, original storyboards, character design sketches, exclusive interviews, and commentary from the voice actors, this book also includes two double-sided posters and is the ultimate look into the creation of the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen!

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 17.99

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN OFFICIAL COLORING BOOK SC

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JUL232206

(W) Viz Media (A) Viz Media

Naruto Shippuden: The Official Coloring Book is packed with over 70 line art images from the phenomenally popular anime based on the best-selling manga by Masashi Kishimoto. This book is printed on thick, high-quality paper and includes a flexible binding so fans of Naruto Shippuden can easily color in images of favorite characters such as Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, Kakashi, and more!

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 14.99

ALICE IN BORDERLAND GN VOL 07 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JUL232208

(W) Haro Aso (A / CA) Haro Aso

The Face Card games continue to be a deadly challenge to Borderland's visitors, with most having complicated or confusing rules meant to trick players into dooming themselves. In contrast, the King of Spades' game is refreshingly direct-kill or be killed. Can an uneasy coalition of visitors band together to take down the sniper King before his bullets declare game over for everyone?

For mature audiences.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 19.99

YAKUZA LOVER GN VOL 10 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JUL232209

(W) Nozomi Mino (A / CA) Nozomi Mino

Oya and Yuri must overcome one last obstacle if they hope to escape the Shéxi?'s underwater lair-Oya's older brother Mao. Just as Oya gains the upper hand, nostalgia for the better days with his estranged brother gets the best of him. Can Oya find it in himself to pull the trigger and end this threat once and for all?

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 9.99

INSOMNIACS AFTER SCHOOL GN VOL 03

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JUL232210

(W) Makoto Ojiro (A / CA) Makoto Ojiro

Summer is swiftly approaching for sleepless high schoolers Nakami and Magari. Now members of their school's revived astronomy club, they're busy preparing for their first official club event, a meteor shower watch party! The city's annual fireworks festival is also coming up, and Nakami has promised to go with Magari. Every sleepless night brings the two closer, and their first high school summer promises to strengthen their bond even more…

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 12.99

FIST OF THE NORTH STAR GN VOL 10

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JUL232211

(W) Buronson (A / CA) Tetsuo Hara

Kenshiro has at last found Yuria, the woman he loved but had given up for dead. Determined to possess her as well, Raoh has also reached Yuria's stronghold. Kenshiro and Raoh's paths were always destined to lead them to this confrontation, the final battle to decide the successor to Hokuto Shinken. In this fight, both men will unleash the greatest secret technique passed down to them by their master, but only one will survive using it!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 19.99

WOLF GIRL BLACK PRINCE GN VOL 03 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JUL232212

School's back in session, and though Erika is thrilled to see Kyoya again, she totally bombs her midyear exams. Faced with the prospect of Erika being held back, Kyoya offers to tutor her-at his place! Will Erika be able to get any studying done?

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 9.99

DRCL MIDNIGHT CHILDREN HC VOL 01

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JUL232213

(W) Shin'ichi Sakamoto (A) Shin'ichi Sakamoto

The work of the devil dashes Russian cargo ship the Demeter upon the cliffs of Whitby Harbor, unleashing a demonic plague onto the unsuspecting students of Whitby School. Meanwhile, Mina struggles to find her place as the only girl at the male-dominated academy. She will have to prove herself when this unspeakable evil lays claim to her beloved companion Lucy Westerna.

For mature audiences.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 24.99

CALL OF THE NIGHT GN VOL 13 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JUL232214

(W) Kotoyama (A / CA) Kotoyama

Ko's powers increase formidably and dangerously. Nazuna learns a new vampire rule about love that could be her undoing. To make matters worse, an enemy discovers the object capable of destroying her! Meanwhile, while Azami and Susuki continue to pursue heartless vampire Kiku, Kiku meets…Mahiru's mom?

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 9.99

HELCK GN VOL 05

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JUL232215

(W) Nanaki Nanao (A) Nanaki Nanao

Helck continues to lay bare the harrowing tale of how he became the mighty-and disgraced-hero he is today. In the past, after his brother, Cless, sustained near-fatal injuries during an encounter with the Demon Lord, Helck set out to the Demon Lord's castle in his stead. But what awaited him was a shocking revelation about demonkind that no human could ever comprehend.

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 9.99

MAO GN VOL 13 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JUL232216

(W) Rumiko Takahashi (A) Rumiko Takahashi

One of our friends confesses to setting the Goko clan treasure house on fire centuries ago. But why? Then, Mao has a revelation about Byoki the demon cat, the gang takes on a corrupt polluting industrialist, and Mei, the guardian of the Garden of Longevity, reveals new facets to her personality. Plus, a mysterious water wielder appears. Whose side are they on?

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 9.99

FLY ME TO THE MOON GN VOL 19 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JUL232217

(W) Kenjiro Hata (A) Kenjiro Hata

Nasa and Tsukasa venture into the mountains to visit the house where Tsukasa once lived in seclusion. There, they hope to find clues to unlock the data left for them by Tokiko-data that could end Tsukasa's long quest. Failing that, at least they can pore over her old hoard of vintage manga. And if that's not fanservice-y enough for you, Nasa's students take advantage of the trip to go skinny-dipping.

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 9.99

HAYATE COMBAT BUTLER GN VOL 42 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JUL232218

(W) Kenjiro Hata (A) Kenjiro Hata

The gang's seaside sabbatical has turned into a series of struggles for shorefront supremacy. Is anyone surprised? Hayate incurs the wrath of ghost pirates, his brother faces a repowered Athena, Hinagiku is totally going to confess her feelings for real this time, and everyone else battles for the greatest prize of all: Häagen-Dazs. Oh, and they're still trying to run a waterfront cafe. There couldn't be a worse time for eternal side character Fumi to jump into the fray with terrible advice and a misguided crush. Life's a beach.

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 9.99

BLUE BOX GN VOL 06

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JUL232219

(W) Kouji Miura (A) Kouji Miura

As summer draws to an end, Taiki realizes he may never be able to close the gap between himself and Chinatsu. Despite this, Taiki takes her to the beach to celebrate her birthday, hoping to cheer her up after a grueling loss. However, their adventure goes awry when an unexpected storm forces them closer than ever before!

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 9.99

KUBO WONT LET ME BE INVISIBLE GN VOL 09 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JUL232220

(W) Nene Yukimori (A) Nene Yukimori

Shiraishi invites Kubo out for her birthday, but he can't find the perfect time to give the birthday girl her gift. As summer comes to a close, Shiraishi and his friends get ready for the annual fireworks show. But when Shiraishi gets lost in the crowd at the event, he is plagued by a painful childhood memory. Can his friends find him in time for the fireworks and pull him out of his rumination?

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 9.99

IMA KOI NOW IM IN LOVE GN VOL 07

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JUL232221

Mirai can't read Noda's feelings for her, but she keeps falling for him nonetheless. But when Miria's first crush makes an appearance and he sees them together, Noda's spiteful nature comes to the fore!

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 9.99

ANIMAL CROSSING NEW HORIZONS GN VOL 05

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JUL232222

(W) Kokonasu Rumba (A) Kokonasu Rumba

It's time to work for Paradise Planning to create vacation homes! What sort of home will amuse and delight the client?

For all audiences.

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 9.99

LIKE A BUTTERFLY GN VOL 02

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JUL232223

(W) Suu Morishita (A) Suu Morishita

Suiren has finally realized how much she likes Kawasumi. All she wants is to tell him how she feels, but every time she tries, the words won't come out. Summer vacation is right around the corner, though, and Koharu Shinkawa, an upperclassman, already has a plan to win Kawasumi's heart before school starts again. Will Suiren be able to find the words to invite Kawasumi to the fireworks festival before it's too late?

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 9.99

WORLD PIECE GN VOL 03 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JUL232224

(W) Josh Tierney (A) Agroshka

Lucas comes face-to-face with the Nurulans, the aliens responsible for creating the artifacts that are shrinking planets across the universe, and learns their purpose was for protection, not consumption. Their leader, Captain Divo, demands Earth be turned over to the Nurulans, leaving Lucas, Lully, and Mitton no choice but to accept an unlikely alliance with the Captain's rebellious daughter, Exxo. Not all is smooth sailing when the world thief Sylvian reappears and activates a Nurulan artifact, throwing them all into a familiar realm that started it all for Lucas, the Black Gateway! Can the new group trust each other enough to navigate out of the Gateway and get back on track to finding a way to restore Earth?

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 16.99

POKEMON ADVENTURES X Y GN VOL 05

VIZ MEDIA LLC

JUL232225

(W) Hidenori Kusaka (A) Satoshi Yamamoto

The arrival of Mega Evolution Pokémon, each with more than one Mega Evolution, causes a massive battle to break out at the Pokémon Village! As the XY arc comes to a clashing finale, the fate of the Kalos region hangs on the outcome.

Can X and Y defeat Lysandre and save Kalos?!

For all audiences.

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 9.99

