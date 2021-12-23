Image Comics To Publish Liam Sharp's StarHenge

On the 26th of July 2021, Liam Sharp tweeted;

I have been working on an Arthurian epic for over 30 years on and off, refining and refining it. And I still can't find a publisher for it. I think it's nearly time for me to just do it myself. Who'd be interested in supporting such a thing?

Book one would be a 60pg GN called 'The Dragon and the Boar'. The work is meticulously researched adult fare, referencing the gritty 5th century source material, later romantic Sir Thomas Malory work – with a new twist – and sci-fantasy elements of my own…

There are four books in all. Each would be released as a complete volume. I think it is time I started to get serious about it. I believe there is an audience for this material even if publishers are shy of it. Time to have a little faith!

On the 11th of August he added

Update on my creator-owned Merlin/Arthur project – working title STARHENGE – I will DEFINITELY be starting the first book comprising of 4 issues in late December, hopefully for a May 2022 release. I can't begin to tell you how excited I am about that. More news as it develops.

On the 12th of August he added

This just got real today. Can't wait to tell you more! Stay tuned! :-)

We did. And then this week Liam tweeted the news;

Since Image said it was OK for me to mention it in an interview, I'm letting you know here that they will be publishing my #StarHenge comic series and TPB next year in June, with the oversize collector's hard back coming via KS and Sharpy Productions. Here's my 3 covers to #1! The covers represent future (Merlin) present (Amber Weaver) and past (Arthur). I have some amazing variants by some incredible creators I can't wait to share down the line too. Let your LCS know what's heading their way… :-)

Look it's got Image logos and everything, for their 30th anniversary year…