Stay Awake #1 in Afterlight Comics' November 2024 Solicits

Joseph Oliveira and Adrian Manuel Garcia are launching their new comic, Stay Awake #1 from Afterlight Comcis in their November 2024 solicits.

Joseph Oliveira and Adrian Manuel Garcia are launching their new comic, Stay Awake #1 from Afterlight Comcis in their November 2024 solicits and solicitations… though coming out in January 2025. Along with the final issue of Evan K. Pozios and Alex Sanchez's Silence #3, a series which actually launches its first issue in comic book stores nationally in November.

STAY AWAKE #1 (OF 4) (MR)

AFTERLIGHT COMICS
SEP241355
(W) Joseph Oliveira (A) Adrian Manuel Garcia (CA) Robert Geronimo
A 4-part psychological horror comic series. Exploring the experiences of sleep disorders, a psychologist is forced to revisit the haunting cases of three of his former patients who've all died under his care. Was there really something at the end of the bed all along?
In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

SILENCE #3 (OF 3) CVR A ALEX SANCHEZ (MR)

AFTERLIGHT COMICS
SEP241353
SEP241354 – SILENCE #3 (OF 3) CVR B ARMANDO RAMIREZ (MR)
(W) Evan K. Pozios (A / CA) Alex Sanchez
Series finale! Somewhere in a mystical labyrinth of caves, high above the frigid shores of Lake Superior, Stanley Kane is confronted by his tenacious law enforcement adversary. Will Stanley's wanton rampage of anger-fueled violence continue, or will he discover that his deadly creations are not the only monsters to contend with?
In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

AfterLight Comics is an independent horror comics publisher based in Wales, United Kingdom and founded by Joseph Oliveira in late 2018, publishing titles including folk-horror series Wendigo Wood, supernatural horror Ghost Island, psychological horror Rise of the Goatman and more, as well as folklore card games Clash of the Cryptids and Clash of the Yokai.

