Steph C. Solís Sells Rights to The Body Was Never Found Graphic Novel

Steph C. Solís has auctioned the rights to The Body Was Never Found graphic novel to Abrams ComicArts, for 2027.

The story is set in 1965 Mexico City, blending horror and mystery genres.

Anita Okoye at Abrams ComicArts will publish the book in August 2027.

Solís shares her journey from depression to success in creating this novel.

Mexican author-illustrator Steph C. Solís is best known in comics for drawing the Green Lantern graphic novel. Unearthed: A Jessica Cruz Story for DC Comics as well as The Thirteen Origins: Dragonthrall from Scout Comics. She has now auctioned the world English rights for her solo graphic novel debut, The Body Was Never Found. The book, set in Mexico City in 1965, "straddles the horror and mystery categories" and follows "a female artist haunted by the ghost of her mother who disappeared after a traumatic fight with the artist when she was a child."

Anita Okoye at Abrams ComicArts will publish The Body Was Never Found in August 2027. Steph C. Solís' agent, Jane Chun, at Transatlantic Literary Agency, arranged the deal.

Steph C. Solís says, "Many years ago, in the peak of my depression, my brother shared with me a contest where if you had a story, you could get sponsored to study at Gobelins and develop a comic. I promised myself that if I didn't make I was going to off myself I didn't make it… but I also didn't offer myself, cause even within all my self hate I knew it, that I had it in me, that I also deser,ved a place, a chance, an opportunity, I had to succeed cause there is no other choice, but up. Today I'm very proud to announce my book, The body was never found haves a new home, and I couldn't be happier, because the people who belived in it, @janechunlit @ayoh_edits saw the potential, and the love I have for it. I have nothing else to say but that just as that day, I know my only choice is forward, more dedicated, grateful, that I should always do my best!!! Always give the best of me!!!! I won't dissapoint you all!!! I also want to thank @tracieching because alongside people close to me, she was one of the original supporters of my art path and the book!"

