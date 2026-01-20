Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Jeff Stokes, nubia, Stephanie Williams, wonder woman

Stephanie Williams Takes To Instagram For Wonder Woman #29 Fill-In

Stephanie Williams takes to Instagram for Wonder Woman #29 Fill-In with Jeff Stokes

Article Summary Stephanie Williams launches a two-issue Wonder Woman fill-in run with artist Jeff Spokes this January.

Williams shares her excitement on Instagram, reflecting on her journey with Nubia and Themyscira.

Wonder Woman #29-30 focus on the Amazons, Nubia, Philippus, and Wonder Woman's daughter, Trinity.

Issues feature action-packed babysitting chaos, Amazonian drama, and the future of Themyscira at stake.

This week, Stephanie Williams and Jeff Spokes are launching a two-issue fill-in run for Wonder Woman #29 and Wonder Woman #20. And Stephanie Williams has got her comp copies, showing a tiny bit off on Instagram reels…

Stephanie Williams states, "I am so ridiculously excited about this. Because my first major major comic gig was on the shores of Themyscyria helping to bring Nubia back to relevancy, and I would like to believe 5 years later we did that because here she is on the front with a girl Diana and Jeff Spokes, and I have put our all into these two issues. We just want to keep things going, keep the ball rolling, and I hope you join us on our two-issue fill-in. Because we're going back to where we're going back to where it all started, Themyscyria. And let me just show you a page. Now, I'm not going to show too much cuz I don't want to get in trouble. Bam."

With the return of Nubia, sister to Wonder Woman, and Philippus, one of the very original Amazons, last seen in the Wonder Woman spinoff Amazons Attack series by Josie Campbell and Vasco Georgiev. She continues "You see this? You see it? Okay. Now, I hope you saw it, but you can see the rest next week, January 21st. Hopefully, you went ahead and pre-ordered it, but if you didn't, that's okay, cause I'm pretty sure your local comic book shop has you. We would love to know what you think once you pick this up. But again, thank

you all for your support and Wonder Woman #29, go ahead, pick that up."

There's a full preview, with those pages, below…

WONDER WOMAN #29

(W) Stephanie Williams (A/CA) Jeff Spokes

THE AMAZONS MEET THE DAUGHTER OF WONDER WOMAN! After barely surviving the trials of Mouse Man, Wonder Woman takes a much-deserved night off thanks to her sisters. But are the Amazons ready for their greatest challenge yet? Because in the DC Universe, babysitting always leads to adventure! $4.99 1/21/2026

(W) Stephanie Williams (A/CA) Jeff Spokes THE AMAZONS MEET THE DAUGHTER OF WONDER WOMAN! After barely surviving the trials of Mouse Man, Wonder Woman takes a much-deserved night off thanks to her sisters. But are the Amazons ready for their greatest challenge yet? Because in the DC Universe, babysitting always leads to adventure! $4.99 1/21/2026 WONDER WOMAN #30

(W) Stephanie Williams (A/CA) Jeff Spokes

TROUBLE IN PARADISE! With Wonder Woman on the mend, the Amazons have taken charge of her child and future heir to the throne of Themyscira. But when conflict breaks out over Trinity's future, Queen Nubia struggles to keep the peace. Who or what could be sowing these seeds of discord? Find out in the thrilling finale of this two-part tale! $4.99 2/18/2026

