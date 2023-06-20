Posted in: Comics | Tagged: 3w3m, academy, jonathan hickman, Mike Del Mundo, Mike Huddleston, steve epting, substack

Steve Epting's Academy From 3W3M Gets An Oversized Newsprint Edition

As part of 3 Worlds 3 Moons Rewards Week to drive Substack subs, they have announced a special newsprint edition of Steve Epting's Academy.

Every Sunday, the 3W3M Substack channel brings us Academy, a serialised story by Steve Epting as part of the Three Worlds Three Moons shared sci-fi storytelling space created by Jonathan Hickman, Mike Huddleston and Mike Del Mondo. Or Two Mikes, One Jonathan, as I like to call them.

Now, as part of their 3 Worlds 3 Moons Rewards Week to drive Substack subscriptions, they have announced to their subscribers a special newsprint edition of Academy, which will mirror the Sunday strips sections of old American newspapers. And Bleeding Cool has been granted an exclusive look at eight of the double-page spreads below and the mockup image of the newspaper itself, above.

The ACADEMY Sunday Edition collects the first 24 instalments of the series across 12 pages in full colour, printed on newsprint at 11" x 17" dimensions. "It's a special story done in a non-traditional format, and we want this initial printed version to feel the same way. We've done a lot of work making sure this is a true collector's item that delivers a fantastic reading experience and is something you can be honoured to have in your collection." It will also come signed by Steve Epting himself.

The cut-off date to qualify for this new Year 2 reward is tomorrow, the 21st of June, 2023. Circle subscribers will also receive a Limited, Deluxe Hardcover Edition of the [MAPS] Graphic Novel Sourcebook, signed by Jonathan Hickman, Mike del Mundo, and Mike Huddleston, THE VALLARS Preview Edition – a 48-page Collector's Item featuring the first chapters of their inaugural ongoing series, signed by artist Jason Howard and now the ACADEMY Sunday Edition – a 12-page Collector's Item printed on newsprint and featuring the first 24 instalments of their weekly Sunday serial, signed by artist Steve Epting. As well as a prestige, metal and gold embossed CIRCLE membership card you can use to unlock rewards at in-person events. And convention season is upon us…

Subscriptions to 3W3M cost $8 per month, $80 per year, or $250 a year for the premium print level known as The Circle.

ACADEMY is a weekly Sunday serialised comic by Steve Epting published on the Substack newsletter for 3W3M as well on the accompanying app, and follows the adult Tajo Vallar on his doomed mission across the moon of Kaoso with Syg the Stag. Coming to newsprint near you soon.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!