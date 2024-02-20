Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: magma, May 2024, Megan Huang, Scale Trade, steve orlando

Steve Orlando & Megan Huang's Scale Trade in Magma May 2024 Solicits

Steve Orlando and Megan Huang launch their new comic book Scale Trade in new publisher Magma Comix's May 2024 solicits.

Steve Orlando and Megan Huang launch their new comic book Scale Trade in new publisher Magma Comix's May 2024 solicits and solicitations alongside second issues for Principles Of Necromancy #1 by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Eamon Winkle, and Silicon Bandits #1 by Jason Starr and Dalibor Talajic.

SCALE TRADE #1 CVR A MEGAN HUANG (MR)

(W) Steve Orlando (A/CA) Megan Huang



Steve Orlando (W) • Megan Huang (A & CA) In a modern-day world one step removed from our own, dragons are a highly respected—and highly endangered—species, but poaching is an existential threat. When a young idealist joins the federal agency tasked with managing dragon populations, he quickly discovers that the entire system is corrupt. After seeing firsthand the cruelty of the system, our newly radicalized dragon savior takes matters into his own hands! Eisner Award nominated writer Steve Orlando (Wonder Woman, Spider-Man 2099) teams with Megan Huang (Star Wars, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) for a fantasy-meets-reality story that's sure to make your heart race and warm it as well. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/1/2024

PRINCIPLES OF NECROMANCY #2 CVR A EAMON WINKLE (MR)

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A/CA) Eamon Winkle

Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly (W) • Eamon Winkle (A & CA) Doctor Jakob Eyes is nearing the completion of his great work… but one last piece remains. Fortunately, beyond the walls of the City King's domain, young Eloise McCallister has been writing to the Grand Hospital for over a year. Her mother has a terrible sickness in her mind – a sickness Doctor Eyes believes he can harness to finally conquer death. Eloise has only one condition: he has to teach her how he achieves his magic. Today, Eloise McCallister learns to be a necromancer… and the dark secret at the heart of Doctor Eyes' origin is revealed. The phenomenal writing duo of Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing (Outsiders, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Trek) return to creator-owned comics with this macabre series brought to life by the evocatively horrific art of Eamon Winkle. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/8/2024

SILICON BANDITS #2 CVR A DALIBOR TALAJIC (MR)

(W) Jason Starr (A/CA) Dalibor Talajic

Jason Starr (W) • Dalibor Talajic (A & CA) Kenji and Aurora, now unemployed, decide to take their group of robotic robbers on a trial crime spree. While everything seems to go according to plan, already abnormalities appear in the robots' programming. Add in an old "friend" with plans of his own and more than one unforeseen disaster, and Kenji and Aurora learn that even the best laid plans can create a calamity! Crime novelist and comic author Jason Starr (Wolverine Max, Ant-Man: Natural Enemy) reunites with Casual Fling collaborator Dalibor Talajic (Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe) in a tale with enough twists and turns to fry your circuits! Each issue features a variant cover by Goran Parlov (The Punisher)! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/15/2024

