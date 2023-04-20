Steve Skroce Reunites With Keanu Reeves On BRZRKR Keanu Reeves is joined by Steve Skroce and Dave Stewart for the first-ever BRZRKR one-shot special, this July from Boom Studios.

Keanu Reeves is joined by Steve Skroce and Dave Stewart for the first-ever BRZRKR one-shot special that pits the immortal B. against a Lovecraftian nightmare in BRZRKR: Poetry of Madness, this July from Boom Studios. Solicitations abound. And no one is killing anyone's dog. At least I hope not.

"A sea of gore and devastation awaits as B., through a fateful chance encounter, safeguards the advanced and ancient realm of Atlantis as its unstoppable protector. But a sickly king serves as a symbol for the rot inside the kingdom, as the security and bliss created through B.'s violence is shallow… The cracks created by a secret cult might spell a monstrous end for the legendary city, one beyond even B.'s ability to save."

"I loved the original BRZRKR series and I'm thrilled to be helping Keanu craft a tale of high fantasy and adventure in his creation's singular, blood soaked style. It's action horror on a scale you can only get on the comics page," said Skroce. "How can you say no to 'B. versus Cthulhu'? You can't. And instead you ask Steve Skroce and Dave Stewart to make the most heavy metal, moody, action-packed one-shot of the summer," said editor Jon Moisan.

BRZRKR: Poetry of Madness features covers by Steve Skroce, Travis Charest, David Aja, and David Mack. BRZRKR, Keanu Reeves' first comic book and graphic novel series, is the most-funded comic book Kickstarter of all-time and the highest-selling original comic book series debut in over 25 years. Apart from Dog Man. And Best Friends. But anyway. Steve Skroce is a comics artist and writer based in Vancouver, B.C. He's created Maestros and Post Americana at Image Comics, written and illustrated for Marvel, as well as having storyboarded all the Matrix films, and working on the Into The Matrix comic books.