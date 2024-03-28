Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Man Wulf, stewart lee

Stewart Lee Vs Man Wulf… Vs Chapelle, Gervais And Peterson

Stewart Lee Vs The Man Wulf sees Lee create a new American comedian character taking on Dave Chapelle, Ricky Gervais and Jordan Peterson.

Once upon a time, Stewart Lee pitched Marvel Comics with the comic book Agatha Harkness, Princess Of Darkness. I expect Marvel wishes they had that on bookshelves right now. He also written comic books that appeared in Clint Magazine, clntributed to Dodgem Logic and found himself appearing in Doomsday Clock, drawn in by Gary Frank, and has interviewed Alan Moore more often, and over a longer period, than anyone else. He does like his comic books.

Which is how, and why, he has gotten British pop artist Mark Reynolds to create an EC-style horror comic cover for his upcoming show. One in which it appears he has a new character to release on the world, Louie 'The Loop' Garou, an American comedian known as the Man-Wulf. Stewart Lee Versus The Man-Wulf will debut at the Leicester Square Theatre in December 2024 and January 2025 before touring the UK with dates confirmed for Southampton, Birmingham, York, Oxford, Canterbury, Salford, Sheffield, Nottingham, Liverpool, and Leeds.

"John Mackay & Sally Homer, in association with Debi Allen/Curtis Brown, present Stewart Lee vs The Man-Wulf" "In this brand new show, Lee shares his stage with Louie 'The Loop' Garou, a tough-talking werewolf comedian from the dark forests of North America who hates humanity. The Man-Wulf lays down a ferocious comedy challenge to the culturally irrelevant and physically enfeebled Lee. Can the beast inside us all be silenced with the silver bullet of Lee's unprecedentedly critically acclaimed style of stand-up?" "Stewart Lee ("the world's greatest living stand-up comedian" The Times), is in danger of being left behind. He's approaching sixty with debilitating health conditions, his TV profile has diminished, and his once BAFTA award-winning style of stand-up seems obsolete in the face of a wave of callous Netflix-endorsed comedy of anger, monetising the denigration of minorities for millions of dollars. But can Lee unleash his inner Man-Wulf to position himself alongside comedy legends like Dave Chappelle, Ricky Gervais and Jordan Peterson at the forefront of side-splitting stadium-stuffing shit-posting?"

