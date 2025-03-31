Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Raid On Graymalkin, X-Manhunt

X-Men: Why Was The Raid On Graymalkin And X-Manhunt So Close Together?

X-Men: Why were the Raid On Graymalkin and X-Manhunt crossovers scheduled so close together? Tom Brevoort explains the ins and the outs..

Article Summary Discover why X-Men crossovers "Raid on Graymalkin" and "X-Manhunt" appeared back-to-back.

Tom Brevoort reveals the story-driven reason for close scheduling of recent X-Men events.

Explore potential delays in the Imperial series and its impact on X-Men crossover timing.

Understand Brevoort's approach to diverse crossover formats and future X-Men projects.

I'm not saying that Bleeding Cool is entirely built on Marvel Executive Editor, SVP and X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort's Substack column but a) today it does seem a bit like that and b) after a weekend with the London norovirus (coming your way now, New York) it was a blessed relief.

Especially when he talks about the two very recent and bashing into each other X-Men crossovers, he says "i would have liked to have had more space between "Raid on Graymalkin" and X-MANHUNT as well, but there was a story reason why X-MANHUNT needed to happen when it happened. And then, as sometimes also happens, that story need changed, but only after we were committed to doing X-MANHUNT when it was."

So… was the new Imperial series with Professor Xavier and Lilkandra off to intergalactic parts unknown originally meant to have been published earlier, necessiting the scheduling of X-Manhunt, but then got pushed down the line again? Would X-Manhunt originally have led right into Imperial, rather than a three or four month wait? Could be…

As for the differences in approach to the two crossovers, and how the individual chapters jelled with each other, Brevoort replied "Well, each type of crossover is different… And honestly, I'm enjoying playing around with the different formats and seeing what works where. For X-MANHUNT, I hadn't done a 1-2-3-4 style crossover in decades, not since "Live Kree Or Die" in AVENGERS, so you're right in that I wanted everybody involved to serve two masters: the needs of the crossover story and their own ongoing storylines and flavor. And I feel like we were largely successful at that, even if some complained that the different chapters represented too much of a shift in tone or specifics. I've also got two other projects coming up that approach the question of crossovers in entirely different ways, and I'm curious as to how those will strike readers. We'll see in time. And yes, Gail and Jed were able to collaborate much more intimately on "Raid on Graymalkin" both because it was a shorter story and because there were only two titles involved."

