Absolute Batman Is Big… But Absolute Bane Is Bigger (Spoilers)

Absolute Batman Is Big... But Absolute Bane Is Bigger.... a look around the DC Absolute Universe in June 2025 solicits (Spoilers)

Absolute Batman is big. Absolute Bane is even bigger. Here's a breakout look at the Absolute DC June 2024 solicits, starting with an even bigger Absolute Bane…

…and apparently he knows Alfred. So not too different to the DC Prime universe… as Superman heads to Smallville, Wonder Woman enters Theseus' maze, Wally West is in Central City, Martian Manhunter is overheating and Hal Jordan is cursed with a black hand…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #9

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art by NICK DRAGOTTA

Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

Variant cover by GERARDO ZAFFINO and TIRSO

1:25 variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

1:50 variant cover by DAN HIPP

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/11/25

AN ALL NEW ARK (M) STARTS HERE! The latest development in saving the derelict and despondent of our society is a facility known as Ark M—a fully operational institution that has played a rather sizeable part, on purpose or not, in the creation of evil. And it's active. So when Bruce tries infiltrate it and distill its secrets, a new villain from Gotham City arrives to deal with the problem…an old adversary of Alfred's…a man known only as Bane.

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #8

Written by JASON AARON

Art and cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant covers by CLAYTON CRAIN and BRANDON PETERSON

1:25 variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

1:50 variant cover by CLAYTON CRAIN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/4/25

The next big arc of this red-hot series begins here, as Superman finds himself caught between the opposing forces of the nefarious Lazarus Corp and the mysterious Omega Men. But Kal-El just wants to be left alone in the only place on this planet where he's ever felt safe. A place called Smallville.

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #9

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art and cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant covers by INHYUK LEE and REIKO MURAKAMI

1:25 variant cover by IVAN TALAVERA

1:50 variant cover by INHYUK LEE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/25/25

The temptation of everything Diana has ever wanted lies just inside, but also, untold horrors and no known escape. Diana has entered the maze, and nothing will ever be the same again.

ABSOLUTE FLASH #4

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art by A.L. KAPLAN

Cover by NICK ROBLES

Variant covers by HAINING and CLAYTON CRAIN

1:25 variant cover by ANDREW MacLEAN

1:50 variant cover by HAINING

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/18/25

Wally's on the run and looking for any safe space to hide out. He finds himself in Central City and meets a kindly man who offers him a place to crash at the youth mission. But is anyone truly safe when the fastest kid alive comes to their city?

ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #4

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art and cover by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

Variant covers by TIRSO and DERRICK CHEW

1:25 variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO

1:50 variant cover by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/25/25

It's a heatwave in Middleton, as tempers and temperatures run hot all over the city! In the white-hot heat, normally minor conflicts between neighbors turn deadly at the drop of a hat! Can John Jones and the Mar-tian cool things down before Middleton erupts into chaos?

ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN #3

Written by AL EWING

Art and cover by JAHNOY LINDSAY

Variant covers by JULIET NNEKA and MICHAEL WALSH

1:25 variant cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

1:50 variant cover by JULIET NNEKA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/4/25

Hal Jordan has been overcome by his curse and has turned his sights on Jo! Can the new Lantern figure out how to hold her ground, or will her light be extinguished for good?

