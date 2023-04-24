Still Just One Valiant Comic in July 2023 Solicits, X-O Manowar #5 Valiant Entertainment has become reduced to publishing one comic book a month, and in July 2023, it's the fifth issue of X-O Manowar.

Valiant Entertainment has become reduced to publishing one comic book a month, and in July 2023, it's the fifth issue of the long-teased, long-promised, long-awaited X-O Manowar from Becky Cloonan. Michael Conrad and Liam Sharp! The second issue came out this past week, and it is still going down very well, after the first. Might it be enough to turn this once-proud publisher around? Now that you have Bad Idea Comics on one side and Gold Key Comics on another? What goodwill feeling is left for Valiant?

X-O MANOWAR UNCONQUERED #5 CVR A SHARP (MR) VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

MAY232108

MAY232109 – X-O MANOWAR UNCONQUERED #5 CVR B MALAVIA (MR) – 3.99

MAY232110 – X-O MANOWAR UNCONQUERED #5 CVR C PREORDER BUNDLE ED (MR) – 3.99

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad (A / CA) Liam Sharp

Sedition, murder, and intrigue permeate the Novus Romanus as X-O Manowar continues to fight for his freedom! Even with the might of the Shanhara armor, X-O Manowar and his limited allies are in for the fight of their lives.

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 3.99

Bleeding Cool has been covering, to our best ability, the current issues at Valiant Entertainment, who have let go many members of staff, with only a few remaining. And with no one sure what is going on (least of all the NFT investors), people have been looking at what Valiant Entertainment has and will be publishing going forward. Right now, it is one book a month, with a bunch of backstock being made available again. Maybe this is the kind of project that might help revive their fortunes. Could they soon get back to two comics a month? Or even three? It feels like something has to give,