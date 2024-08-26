Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Jungle Drama, keenspot, Stitches

Stitches And Salty Beaches in Keenspot November 2024 Solicits

Jungle Drama: Salty Beaches #1 and Stitches #1 already in development with Sony Studios, in Keenspot's November 2024 solicits.

Article Summary Keenspot announces Jungle Drama: Salty Beaches #1, featuring jungle women Chama and Lana on a beach vacation.

Debuting November 2024: Stitches #1, a punk gang defending their trailer park from Blood World monsters.

Mark Spears Monsters #2 introduces terrorists retrieving a powerful artifact, the Witch Stone, with chaos following.

Look out for exclusive variant covers by comics legend Jon Bogdanove and other superstar artists in these releases!

Troy Dongarra, Danny Harrell, Nat Suki and Erick Marshall take their Jungle women to the beach for Jungle Drama: Salty Beaches in Keenspot's November 2024 solicits and solicitations. As well as launching Stitches, already in development with Sony Studios, by Anastazja Davis, Jayce Jan Geronga, and Sergio Melegrito about a violent gang of punk bros who defend their rundown trailer park from invading monsters from the Blood World…

JUNGLE DRAMA SALTY BEACHES #1 CVR A ERICK MARSHALL

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

SEP241799

SEP241800 – JUNGLE DRAMA SALTY BEACHES #1 CVR B JON BOGDANOVE

SEP241801 – JUNGLE DRAMA SALTY BEACHES #1 CVR C DANNY HARRELL

SEP241802 – JUNGLE DRAMA SALTY BEACHES #1 CVR D TROY DONGARRA

SEP241803 – JUNGLE DRAMA SALTY BEACHES #1 CVR E AMY NOOMIS

SEP241804 – JUNGLE DRAMA SALTY BEACHES #1 CVR F NAT SUKI

SEP241805 – JUNGLE DRAMA SALTY BEACHES #1 CVR G JON BOGDANOVE METAL COVE

SEP241806 – JUNGLE DRAMA SALTY BEACHES #1 CVR H HOLOFOIL FLIP MARSHALL

(W) Troy Dongarra, Danny Harrell (A) Nat Suki (A / CA) Erick Marshall

It's summertime in the jungle, and Chama and Lana hit the beach for a much-needed vacation. Will they find true love, a summer fling or head home with sand between their cheeks? It's all good times and tan lines in Jungle Drama: Salty Beaches! (And don't miss the keen variant covers by swingin' superstars like comics legend Jon Bogdanove!)

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

STITCHES #1 (OF 3) CVR A ROB PRIOR (MR)

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

SEP241815

SEP241816 – STITCHES #1 (OF 3) CVR B CAMERON PRIOR (MR)

SEP241817 – STITCHES #1 (OF 3) CVR C TODD SKULL NAOMI GRIFFIN (MR)

SEP241818 – STITCHES #1 (OF 3) CVR D TODD SKULL METAL CVR (MR)

SEP241819 – STITCHES #1 (OF 3) CVR E BLANK SKETCH (MR)

SEP241820 – STITCHES #1 (OF 3) CVR F HOLOFOIL FLIP (MR)

SEP241821 – STITCHES #1 (OF 3) CVR G 20 COPY FREE VIRGIN FLIP (MR)

(W) Anastazja Davis (A) Jayce Jan Geronga, Sergio Melegrito (CA) Rob Prior

In development with Sony Entertainment! The Ex Posse universe expands with The Stitches, a violent gang of punk bros who defend their rundown trailer park from invading monsters from the Blood World. As the Stitches fight for survival under their maniacal leader Crooks, they prove themselves to be one of the toughest crews around. In doing so, the Stitches earn tons of street cred and the scary attention of Papa Duke, the ruler of Blood World.

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #2 CVR A GUESS WHOS BACK

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

SEP241807

SEP241808 – MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #2 CVR B SPAWN #1 HOMAGE

SEP241809 – MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #2 CVR C CREATURE FEATURE

SEP241810 – MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #2 CVR D EC COMICS HOMAGE

SEP241811 – MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #2 CVR E DARK SHADOWS HOMAGE

SEP241812 – MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #2 CVR F HOLOFOIL FLIP

SEP241813 – MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #2 CVR G METAL COVER

SEP241814 – MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #2 CVR H 25 COPY FREE INCV

(W) Mark Spears (A / CA) Mark Spears

From the hit trading card series Mark Spears Monsters, superstar cover artist Mark Spears (Spawn, DC, Power Rangers) has created, written, and illustrated this terrifying tale. In this spine-chilling second issue, ruthless terrorist group The Overmen launch a daring infiltration of a heavily-guarded military complex, retrieving an ancient and powerful artifact known as the Witch Stone. Amidst the chaos, the Monster Slayer seeks a meeting with an old adversary, determined to uncover the fate of his missing friend.

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

