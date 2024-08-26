Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Jungle Drama, keenspot, Stitches
Stitches And Salty Beaches in Keenspot November 2024 Solicits
Jungle Drama: Salty Beaches #1 and Stitches #1 already in development with Sony Studios, in Keenspot's November 2024 solicits.
Troy Dongarra, Danny Harrell, Nat Suki and Erick Marshall take their Jungle women to the beach for Jungle Drama: Salty Beaches in Keenspot's November 2024 solicits and solicitations. As well as launching Stitches, already in development with Sony Studios, by Anastazja Davis, Jayce Jan Geronga, and Sergio Melegrito about a violent gang of punk bros who defend their rundown trailer park from invading monsters from the Blood World…
JUNGLE DRAMA SALTY BEACHES #1 CVR A ERICK MARSHALL
KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT
(W) Troy Dongarra, Danny Harrell (A) Nat Suki (A / CA) Erick Marshall
It's summertime in the jungle, and Chama and Lana hit the beach for a much-needed vacation. Will they find true love, a summer fling or head home with sand between their cheeks? It's all good times and tan lines in Jungle Drama: Salty Beaches! (And don't miss the keen variant covers by swingin' superstars like comics legend Jon Bogdanove!)
In Shops: Nov 27, 2024
STITCHES #1 (OF 3) CVR A ROB PRIOR (MR)
KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT
(W) Anastazja Davis (A) Jayce Jan Geronga, Sergio Melegrito (CA) Rob Prior
In development with Sony Entertainment! The Ex Posse universe expands with The Stitches, a violent gang of punk bros who defend their rundown trailer park from invading monsters from the Blood World. As the Stitches fight for survival under their maniacal leader Crooks, they prove themselves to be one of the toughest crews around. In doing so, the Stitches earn tons of street cred and the scary attention of Papa Duke, the ruler of Blood World.
In Shops: Nov 13, 2024
MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #2 CVR A GUESS WHOS BACK
KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT
(W) Mark Spears (A / CA) Mark Spears
From the hit trading card series Mark Spears Monsters, superstar cover artist Mark Spears (Spawn, DC, Power Rangers) has created, written, and illustrated this terrifying tale. In this spine-chilling second issue, ruthless terrorist group The Overmen launch a daring infiltration of a heavily-guarded military complex, retrieving an ancient and powerful artifact known as the Witch Stone. Amidst the chaos, the Monster Slayer seeks a meeting with an old adversary, determined to uncover the fate of his missing friend.
In Shops: Nov 20, 2024