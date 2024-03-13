Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: black panther, storm, ultimate, ultimate black panther

Storm And Her Sexuality In Ultimate Black Panther #2 (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of Ultimate Black Panther #2 by Bryan Hill and Stefano Caselli, with T'Challa married to Oyeke, and a prophecy.

Today sees the publication of Ultimate Black Panther #2 by Bryan Hill and Stefano Caselli, part of the seriously strong launch of Marvel's Ultimate line, and making all manner of changes along the way as you might expect. So we have T'Challa married to Okoye, and there is a prophecy to come.

A woman of light who will birth a child to T'Challa. Is it Okoye?

Possibly, possibly not, because there is another possibility suddenly in the offing. And no, we don't mean Killmonger.

Storm, his former wife in the 616 Universe, but in this new Ultimate Universe, mutants were sidelined rather. They may not even know what or who they are. It may also, however, be notable that Storm is wearing a rainbow coloured legscarf.

Again on the cover of next month's Ultimate Black Panther #3 as well. Might this be a chance to make text something that was intended by Chris Claremont, was teased in the 616, and much discussed for years, namely Storm being a bisexual woman? While she may have spent time with Black Panther, Forge and Wolverine, there was also Yukio. Whether that be them having a romp together…

…more than sisters, less than friends…

…never as happy since and wanting to join her…

.. though she may have been a little befuddled by the Axis switch around then, but no one else affected by that event had their sexualities reversed.

And there is always Luciano Vecchio's thoughts on the matter too.

Might they be setting something a little more textual in Ultimate Black Panther? Even while they are also teasing she is to be the mother of T'Challa's baby? Say, that couldn't be Maystorm could it?

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #2

MARVEL COMICS

JAN240507

(W) Bryan Hill (A/CA) Stefano Caselli

WAKANDA BANGS THE DRUMS OF WAR!

After Moon Knight's forces attack the stronghold of Wakanda, T'Challa can no longer resist Shuri and the Dora Milaje's calls to action. Grieving and enraged, Black Panther demands to know who has been leaking information about Wakanda to their enemy… and the source shocks him to his core. And a prophecy about T'Challa threatens to upend the war and all of Wakandan life!

Rated T+In Shops: Mar 13, 2024

SRP: $4.99

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #3

MARVEL COMICS

FEB240615

(W) Bryan Hill (A/CA) Stefano Caselli

ENTER…STORM AND KILLMONGER!

Black Panther takes matters into his own hands and embarks on a covert solo mission to deal with Ra and Khonshu directly! Wakanda's conflict with Moon Knight has escalated. Even with spies all across the continent feeding information, Wakanda is overwhelmed. Everything changes, though, when a pair of freedom fighters enter the fray: Ultimate Killmonger and Ultimate Storm!

Rated T+In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

SRP: $4.99

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #4

MARVEL COMICS

MAR240583

(W) Bryan Hill (A/CA) Stefano Caselli

SHURI SEIZES THE THRONE!

With T'Challa missing and presumed dead, Wakanda needs a new leader. Shuri wants war against Ra and Khonshu more than T'Challa ever did, but at what cost? Meanwhile, Black Panther must learn from his new allies, the freedom fighters Killmonger and Storm!

Rated T+In Shops: May 22, 2024

SRP: $4.99

