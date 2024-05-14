Storm Joins Marvel's Avengers From August… Will She Lead Them?

Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, jed mackay, storm

As of August, Storm will be a new member of the Avengers, courtesy of Marvel Comics, Jed MacKay and Valerio Schiti.

Well, we were totally wrong. As of August, Storm will be a new member of the Avengers, courtesy of Marvel Comics. And remember what Tom Brevoort said at the weekend when talking about her solo title? "She ended up being a difficult character at first because as we laid out the 3 X-Men books, we kinda realized that if you put her on any of those teams, she takes over the team. She's got such a gravity to her as a character that if she's standing next to Rogue or she's standing next to Cyclops or Kitty, I'm sorry, they're not in charge anymore. It's her." So is Storm going to lead the Avengers instead?

"Yesterday, fans learned an X-Man would be joining the ranks of Marvel's premier super hero team this summer, and today, it's revealed to be none other than the goddess herself: Storm is Earth's Mightiest Mutant! Storm will join the cast of Jed MacKay's current run starting in August's AVENGERS #17. The issue will also mark the debut of new series artist Valerio Schiti! Fresh off his bold work on G.O.D.S., the acclaimed artist known for his breathtaking action and dynamic character work takes the helm just in time for this exciting new era.

"Krakoa's tragic fall has made the Avengers realize how vital a mutant voice on the team is, and they'll settle for nothing less than the most prominent and beloved mutant super hero on the planet! A pop culture icon, Storm has assembled with the Avengers before—in both comics as well as other forms of media—but never like this! Not only will the Avengers need her Omega-level power for the battles ahead, but they'll need to rely on her unique expertise and leadership skills as MacKay's overarching plots involving Kang, the Twilight Court, and more kick into high gear. This only marks the beginning of what's shaping up to be a monumental period for Storm, as she'll also headline an all-new solo ongoing series launching later this year! In the aftermath of BLOOD HUNT and FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X, the Avengers are licking their wounds and reassessing their goals. One member takes the initiative by approaching Storm, hoping to add her strength and perspective to the team's upcoming missions! And the roster won't be the only thing shaken up when a deadly threat sets its vengeful sights on Earth!

"On the decision to add Storm to the lineup, MacKay said, "When we were putting together thoughts for X-Men, one problem kept coming up—Storm needed to have a presence in a book befitting her status, but it would be weird for her to be on an X-Men team if she wasn't the leader. The solution was simple—she needed to be on the global stage, among equals, and what better place for that than the Avengers? We're excited to bring Storm back to the Avengers and show what adventures she'll get up to as part of Earth's Mightiest Heroes!"

"On being the new AVENGERS artist, Schiti said, "As a reader, I am a great fan of Jed's run, and I really love the way he writes the team: not just as fellow soldiers, but as a group of friends with a shared past. At the same time, he doesn't hold back on action and fight scenes! The balance between these two moods is exactly what excites me the most when I have to start a new gig!… I have a soft spot for the mutants, so you can imagine my happiness when I knew that Storm was joining the team," Schiti continued. "It's always fun to draw her powers, her body language, and her outfits. There's just one challenge: you always have to remember that she's not just a mutant, she's a goddess!"

AVENGERS #17

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

On Sale 8/7