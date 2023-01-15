Strange #10 Preview: The Sentry Returns and He's Worse Than Ever In what can only be described as a metaphor for comics publishing in this preview of Strange #10, Marvel has ressurected the Sentry as a gruesome, destructive revenant.

Welcome to this week's preview of Marvel's Strange #10! In what can only be described as a metaphor for comics publishing in this preview, Marvel has resurrected the Sentry as a gruesome, destructive revenant.

Strange #10

by Jed MacKay & Marcelo Ferreira, cover by Lee Garbett

SORCERERS SUPREME UNITE! Clea and Stephen Strange team up to take down the Blasphemy Cartel and their dreaded super-powered weapon! But will two Sorcerers Supreme be enough for this final battle? And what will finally become of Stephen Strange by the end of it? As one chapter closes, a new one is about to begin in the house of Strange…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 18, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620315401011

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620315401021 – STRANGE 10 COELLO CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620315401031 – STRANGE 10 NETEASE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620315401041 – STRANGE 10 MANNA DEMONIZED VARIANT – $3.99 US

