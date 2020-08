Strange Academy, Thor and Wynd Top Advance Reorders

Third printings of Strange Academy and Fourth printings of Thor top the charts, but there are very stromg performances away from Marvel, with Wynd #3 from Boom, East Of West from Image and Canto II and TMNT: The Last Ronin from IDW. Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

DESCRIPTION SRP VENDOR STRANGE ACADEMY #1 3RD PTG RAMOS VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS THOR #2 4TH PTG NIC KLEIN VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS WYND #3 (OF 5) CVR A MAIN $4.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT EAST OF WEST THE APOCALYPSE YEAR THREE HC DCBS EXC VAR $49.99 IMAGE COMICS CANTO II HOLLOW MEN #1 (OF 5) CVR A ZUCKER $3.99 IDW PUBLISHING X-FACTOR #2 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) CVR A EASTMAN KUHN $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #47 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS FANTASTIC FOUR ANTITHESIS #1 (OF 4) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS DAREDEVIL ANNUAL #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS LOCKE & KEY IN PALE BATTALIONS GO #1 (OF 2) CVR A RODRIGUEZ $3.99 IDW PUBLISHING EMPYRE AVENGERS #3 (OF 3) $3.99 MARVEL COMICS INCAL TP DM EXC CVR (MR) $29.99 HUMANOIDS INC HELLIONS #3 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS IMMORTAL HULK #35 2ND PTG ALEX ROSS VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS X-MEN #11 EMP $3.99 MARVEL COMICS MARVEL COSMIC UNIVERSE BY CATES OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 MOORE DM V $100.00 MARVEL COMICS THOR #5 3RD PTG KLEIN VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS VENOM #27 2ND PTG GEDEON VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #53 FOIL MONTES VAR (C: 1-0-0) $4.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT POWER RANGERS DRAKKON NEW DAWN #2 CVR A MAIN SECRET (C: 1-0- $4.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT POWER RANGERS DRAKKON NEW DAWN #2 FOIL VAR (C: 1-0-0) $5.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT DRACULA MOTHERF**KER HC $16.99 IMAGE COMICS SPIDER-MAN NOIR #3 (OF 5) $3.99 MARVEL COMICS MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #53 CVR A CAMPBELL (C: 1-0-0) $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

TOP 25 REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

DESCRIPTION SRP VENDOR UNCANNY X-FORCE BY REMENDER OMNIBUS HC NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS CONAN BARBARIAN ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS STRANGE ACADEMY #1 2ND PTG HERRERA VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS ADVENTURE INTO FEAR OMNIBUS HC $150.00 MARVEL COMICS DEADPOOL CLASSIC TP VOL 01 $29.99 MARVEL COMICS HELLSING DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 01 (MR) (C: 1-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS SPIDER-MAN DEADPOOL TP VOL 00 DONT CALL IT TEAM UP $34.99 MARVEL COMICS SPIDER-MAN SPIDER-ISLAND TP $34.99 MARVEL COMICS OBLIVION SONG BY KIRKMAN & DE FELICI HC BOOK 01 $39.99 IMAGE COMICS FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE TP VOL 01 PRELUDE $9.99 IMAGE COMICS MONSTER OF FRANKENSTEIN TP $39.99 MARVEL COMICS ORIGINAL SIN TP $34.99 MARVEL COMICS NEW X-MEN OMNIBUS HC NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL COMICS INHUMANS BY PAUL JENKINS AND JAE LEE TP NEW PTG $34.99 MARVEL COMICS INFINITY WAR AFTERMATH TP $39.99 MARVEL COMICS RUINS OF RAVENCROFT CARNAGE #1 2ND PTG VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS HOWARD THE DUCK TP VOL 01 COMPLETE COLLECTION $34.99 MARVEL COMICS SAGA COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 (MR) $59.99 IMAGE COMICS UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS AVATAR LAST AIRBENDER IMBALANCE LIBRARY EDITION HC (C: 1-1-2 $39.99 DARK HORSE COMICS SECRET WAR TP $24.99 MARVEL COMICS THANOS TP COSMIC POWERS $34.99 MARVEL COMICS NEGAN LIVES #1 (MR) $4.99 IMAGE COMICS DOOMSDAY CLOCK HC PART 02 WITH SLIPCASE $24.99 DC COMICS MARCH GN BOOK 01 $14.95 IDW – TOP SHELF

While this is the UCS Comic Distributiors list this week for the most reordered DC Comics from retailers – and it is still all about Batman.

BATMAN #96 CVR A GUILLEM MARCH (JOKER WAR) Retail: $3.99 BATMAN THREE JOKERS #1 (OF 3) CVR A JASON FABOK JOKER Retail: $6.99 BATMAN #97 CVR A GUILLEM MARCH (JOKER WAR) Retail: $3.99 BATMAN #95 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ (JOKER WAR) Retail: $3.99 BATMAN #94 CVR A TONY DANIEL Retail: $3.99 DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL LEGENDS OF THE DARK KNIGHTS #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A TONY S DANIEL Retail: $5.99 DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL #2 (OF 6) CVR A GREG CAPULLO EMBOSSED FOIL Retail: $4.99 DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL #3 (OF 6) CVR A GREG CAPULLO EMBOSSED FOIL Retail: $4.99 BATMAN THREE JOKERS #1 (OF 3) CVR B JASON FABOK BATMAN VAR Retail: $6.99 DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL GUIDEBOOK #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A YASMINE PUTRI Retail: $5.99