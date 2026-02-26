Posted in: Comics | Tagged: asunda, niobe, stranger comics

Stranger Comics Returns To Comics Stores Through Lunar Distribution

Stranger Comics Returns To Comics Stores Through Lunar Distribution with Defiant, Untamed, Niobe, Asunda, movie deals and Batman homages

Article Summary Stranger Comics returns to comic shops via Lunar Distribution after Diamond bankruptcy shakeup.

Defiant tells Robert Smalls' heroic story, relaunching with new and previously released issues.

The Untamed: A Sinner’s Prayer #1 finally hits stores, plus a Batman homage variant by Caanan White.

Six Asunda world trade paperbacks bundled with exclusive Untamed Batman homage for collectors.

IIt was announced at ComicsPRO that Stranger Comics would be returning to the direct market of comic book stores courtesy of Lunar Distribution, the first time since the Diamond bankruptcy. Best known for the Niobe and World Of Asunda comic books, created by Stranger Comics founder Sebastian A. Jones, Niobe gained international acclaim when her solo title Niobe: She is Life was written by the actor Amandla Stenberg, known for Rue in the 2012 film The Hunger Games, and Marko Kess/Spider-Byte in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse and drawn by artist Ashley A. Woods. The character was first introduced, alongside The Stranger, in The Untamed: A Sinner's Prayer, promised for the big screen.

So now they are republishing Defiant, the story of Robert Smalls, a real-life captain in the Union Navy who stole a Confederate war ship, was later elected to the House of Representatives and is largely responsible for the USA having public schools. Since Diamond released the first two issues of Defiant shortly before the bankruptcy, Stranger Comics will launch their first solicits in the Lunar catalogue with Defiant issue #3 and re-offer issues #1 and #2 for retailers who don't have them stocked. #

Stranger Comics will also offer a second print run of The Untamed: A Sinner's Prayer #1 since the initial printing was never released in stores, and the series is getting more attention as Viola Davis is looking to adapt it as a movie. The second printing also has a retailer incentive Batman homage cover by Uber co-creator Caanan White, included in a special deal on six Asunda-related trade paperbacks, all of which are available to order individually through Lunar Distribution. Here are their May 2026 solicits, for the first time through Lunar.

It's been a hard battle for a number of comic book publishers coming out of the Diamond miasma. Stranger Comics is looking for Lunar to be their saviour.

DEFIANT THE STORY OF ROBERT SMALLS #1 (OF 4)

(W) Rob Edwards (A) Sean Damien Hill , Alex Paterson (CA) Caanan White

Born a slave but destined for greatness, Robert Smalls became a Captain in the Union Navy by stealing a Confederate ship. Decades later, retired Congressman Robert Smalls sits down with his grandson to tell the story of his life. Based on historical events. $3.99 4/22/2026

(W) Rob Edwards (A) Sean Damien Hill, Alex Paterson (CA) Caanan White

Just as Robert has met the love of his life and started a family, war breaks out and he is pressed into service aboard a Confederate ship. As he gets to know the almost entirely black crew, Robert hones the skills that will allow him to lead them to freedom. $3.99 5/20/2026

(W) Rob Edwards (A) Sean Damien Hill, Alex Paterson (CA) Caanan White

Robert has seen an opportunity. Freedom is coming to him, but he may not live to see it unless he takes matters into his own hands. So with his family and the members of the crew he trusts, he begins to plan a heist unlike any before.

$3.99 6/24/2026

UNTAMED A SINNERS PRAYER #1 (OF 7) 2ND PTG

(W) Sebastian A. Jones (A/CA) Peter Bergting

Get the issue that started it all but was never released in stores with the Legends of Asunda Edition of The Untamed: A Sinner's Prayer #1. Niobe's story begins when a dead man makes a deal to bring his painful story to an end.

$4.99 6/10/2026

WORLD OF ASUNDA BUNDLE OF 6 TP INCLUDES 1 FREE COPY OF THE UNTAMED A SINNERS PRAYER #1 CVR B CAANAN WHITE BATMAN HOMAGE VAR

(W/A/CA) Various

Catch up on Niobe's story! Get the first 6 Trade Paperbacks set in the World of Asunda, including The Untamed Vol. 1 & 2, Niobe Vol. 1 & 2, Dusu: Path of the Ancient, and Erathune PLUS each bundle will include a copy of Caanan White's 1:10 Batman Homage ratio variant of The Untamed: A Sinner's Prayer #1.

$99.99 6/10/2026

