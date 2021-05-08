SuBlime Releases Manga Titles in Time for Pride Month

SuBlime released their lineup of new manga titles in time for Pride Month.

May

Dick Fight Island, Vol. 1

Story and Art by Reibun Ike

The tournament to choose the next king of the islands is about to begin. The rules are simple—whoever comes first loses! To ensure they don't, participating warriors protect their mighty swords with armor that grows larger and more elaborate with each tournament. But one warrior who's been studying abroad has returned with a secret technique certain to force a pleasurable eruption! Is there a warrior alive able to withstand it? Or is this deft warrior destined to become king?!

On Sale Date May 11, 2021

Age Rating Mature

Price USA $12.99

Don't Be Cruel: plus+, Vol. 2

Story and Art by Yonezou Nekota

Maya and Nemugasa's relationship had a rocky start. Maya, the playboy slacker, and Nemugasa, the diligent student, have two very different personalities and live two very different lives. These differences have led to some crazy misunderstandings between them. Their relationship certainly is a rough one, but it makes the good times that much sweeter. Read on for the next volume in this collection of never-before-seen Don't Be Cruel side and bonus stories.

On Sale Date May 11, 2021

Age Rating Mature

Price USA $12.99

June

Caste Heaven, Vol. 6

Story and Art by Chise Ogawa

Another summer has passed, and fall's arrival brings with it the excitement of the school's culture festival! It's a fun event after fun event, with Karino and Azusa cosplaying, Kuze putting a band together, and Atsumu discovering his feminine side. But while everyone is enjoying themselves, third-year eccentric Eno is cooking up a dastardly plan! Just how long can Karino protect Azusa from someone so set on revenge?

On Sale Date June 8, 2021

Age Rating Mature

Price USA $12.99

July

Bad Boys, Happy Home, Vol. 1

Story by SHOOWA

Art by Hiromasa Okujima

Life sucks, and high school bad boy Akamatsu needs an outlet for his pent-up frustrations. Seven, a homeless guy living in a nearby park, is just the outlet Akamatsu needs. Soon, he finds himself heading to the park every day just to pick a fight, even though he never wins. So when Seven ends up kicked out of his favorite sleeping spot, Akamatsu decides there's only one possible solution to retain his fighting partner…invite Seven home to live with him.

On Sale Date July 13, 2021

Age Rating Mature

Price USA $12.99