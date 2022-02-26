Suicide Squad #13 Preview: Editorial Interferences

SUICIDE SQUAD #13

DC Comics

0122DC068

0122DC069 – Suicide Squad #13 Gleb Melnikov Cover – $4.99

(W) Robbie Thompson, Dennis Hopeless (A) Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira, Dexter Soy (CA) Rafa Sandoval

As the War for Earth-3 begins to rage, Rick Flag's new Squad—including Cheetah, Mirror Master, Peacemaker, and a parademon of Apokolips—confronts Waller with a mission to bring her home and stand trial for her crimes. But Waller didn't go to Earth-3 alone and now the Squad must face its predecessors, including the deadly Talon, Match—a clone of Superboy—and the Justice Squad's newest member from Teen Titans Academy.

In Shops: 3/1/2022

SRP: $3.99

