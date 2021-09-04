Suicide Squad #7 Preview: Ambush Bug Joins the Squad

Suicide Squad #7 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and if you haven't been following this series, you could do worse than read the recap by Ambush Bug in this preview. How is it that Ambush Bug managed to write a better recap than 99% of actual recap pages? Check out the preview below.

SUICIDE SQUAD #7

DC Comics

0721DC124

0721DC125 – SUICIDE SQUAD #7 CVR B KEVIN MAGUIRE CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Robbie Thompson (A) Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira (CA) Eduardo Pansica

Amanda Waller pulls in her newest recruit to Task Force X: the unstoppable and outstanding Ambush Bug! With a mission that literally takes the Squad to hell and back, the sometimes fourth-wall-breaking hero may be the team's only chance at survival. Embarking on a quest to gain access to the Rock of Eternity, the Squad must also face the threat of Rick Flag, who's on the hunt for Waller's head.

In Shops: 9/7/2021

SRP: $3.99