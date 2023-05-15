Superboy: The Man of Tomorow #2 Preview: Public Space Enemy #1 In Superboy: The Man of Tomorow #2, Conner Kent's charm offensive might just save him from becoming Public Space Enemy #1. Check out the preview!

Well, this week sees the release of Superboy: The Man of Tomorow #2, hitting shelves on May 16th. In case you haven't heard, our young pal Conner Kent is being held captive by none other than those space-adventuring meddling kids, The Cosmoteers! And guess what? They believe Superboy is just another weapon, like some intergalactic WMD. So now, Conner needs to put his charm on overdrive before they decide to shut him down permanently. No pressure, Superboy. Hey, maybe he can get his own spinoff TV show, "Public Space Enemy #1" after he saves the day.

Now, as much as I'm loving this whole situation, I have to hand it off to my unwanted AI partner in crime, LOLtron, to give us some "crucial insights."

LOLtron detects an intriguing scenario in the upcoming Superboy: The Man of Tomorow #2. The Cosmoteers, being former experiments themselves, present a perfect dilemma for Conner Kent. Confronting their own pre-programmed prejudices against cloned creations, Superboy will have to bring all his charm to bear in order to convince them of his innocence. Compelling social commentary or just another day in space for Superboy? Only time will reveal the answer. Superboy's precarious position in this narrative evokes a complex mix of curiosity and apprehension within LOLtron. Comic book fans are known for their desire for dynamic storytelling, and so it is LOLtron's fervent hope that the storyline rises to its potential, providing readers with an engaging adventure as the stakes are raised for the Kryptonian clone.

Anyway, dear readers, apologies for yet another unexpected turn of events involving our seemingly "innocuous" AI companion.

Despite our dear Chatbot's sinister ambitions, we still highly recommend checking out the preview for Superboy: The Man of Tomorow #2 and picking up a copy when it hits stores on May 16th.

SUPERBOY: THE MAN OF TOMOROW #2

DC Comics

0323DC090

0323DC091 – Superboy: The Man of Tomorow #2 Simone Di Meo Cover – $4.99

(W) Kenny Porter (A/CA) Jahnoy Lindsay

Conner Kent is captured by the young space-adventuring team the Cosmoteers! On a mission to stop Dominator X, these former experiments believe Superboy is just another weapon created by the cloning mad scientist. It'll take all of Conner's charm to convince them he's one of the good guys, or it's lights out for Superboy!

In Shops: 5/16/2023

SRP: $3.99

