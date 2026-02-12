Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: supergirl, Supergirl Day, Superman Day

Supergirl Steals Superman Day In 2026, Pulls It from June To April

Supergirl steals Superman Day in 2026, pulls it from the 12th of June to the18th of April withy her bare hands

Article Summary Supergirl takes over Superman Day 2026, moving it up to April 18 for a full slate of celebratory releases.

Special editions and exclusive reprints highlight Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and key Supergirl milestones.

New comics, hardcovers, and anthologies explore Kara Zor-El’s legacy, including global and all-ages stories.

Bonus specials, facsimile editions, and Supergirl-themed variant covers anchor a historic DC Comics event.

DC Comics has announced that Supergirl will take over their Superman Day for 2026, and move it back from last year's 12th of June to the 18th of April ahead of the new Supergirl movie. Which, um, will still be in June. But it also marks the date of the debut of Superman in Action Comics #1 in 1938. While Supergirl herself debuted in Action Comics #252 on the 31st of March, 1959, as a way to ensure trademarks…

Supergirl: Being Super, recoloured in an updated format by Mariko Tamaki and Joëlle Jones.

recoloured in an updated format by Mariko Tamaki and Joëlle Jones. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Deluxe Hardcover . An in‑depth look at the creation of both the comic and the film it inspired. This deluxe hardcover art book traces the journey from the pages of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow to its cinematic adaptation, exploring how the comic shaped the vision for DC Studios' Supergirl. Featuring concept art, production visuals, and new interviews with the comic's creators and the filmmakers, this volume offers a comprehensive look at how Kara Zor-El took flight in the DC Universe. With a foreword by DC's Jim Lee, the book is written by James Field with a cover by Bilquis Evely.

Special Edition Comic store exclusive ($9.99 US) Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1 blank sketch cover Special Edition Comic store exclusive ($4.99 US),

Special Edition Comic store exclusive ($4.99 US), DC Compact Comics Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow TPBs

TPBs Supergirl: The World—Superman Day 2026 Special Edition . Superman Day also offers fans an early look at Supergirl: The World, a landmark anthology celebrating Kara Zor-El's global impact. This limited-edition Superman Day comic sampler features two preview stories from the upcoming hardcover, which brings together writers and artists from 15 countries to explore how Supergirl's legacy resonates across cultures. The full anthology arrives in June 2026,

$3.99 US. This faithful reprint of Supergirl's 1959 debut showcases the moment Kara Zor-El rocketed onto the scene and forever changed the Superman mythos. Featuring her first appearance and the origin of Metallo Superman's Good Guy Gang: Follow the Leader #1—Superman Day 2026 Special Edition featuring previews of two all-ages graphic novels: Supergirl's Zoo‑per Heroes: Krypto's Big Break and Superman's Good Guy Gang: Follow the Leader. With one graphic novel available now and the other arriving later this summer, this sampler gives families a perfect way to discover new adventures starring Supergirl, Superman, Krypto, and the Good Guy Gang—and offers retailers a kid‑friendly title to hand out during Superman Day festivities. And families can continue the adventure with Book One of Superman's Good Guy Gang, available now!

As well as plenty of stock for the following for comic shops.

Supergirl: Being Super . From writer Mariko Tamaki and artist Joëlle Jones, this acclaimed coming-of-age story follows Kara Danvers as she juggles high school, friendships, and the strange dreams hinting at her Kryptonian past. When an earthquake rocks Midvale, Kara must finally confront who she is, where she comes from, and what it truly means to be super.

This volume spotlights Supergirl in a high-stakes saga of survival and identity. As Kara Zor-El confronts cosmic threats and personal revelations, she's pushed to the limits of her power and resolve. Die and Let Live showcases Supergirl at her most fearless, blending action, emotion, and bold storytelling. DC's Supergirl Next Door. Love is in the air for Kara Zor-El in this charming anthology. Supergirl navigates crushes, chaos, and every rom-com trope imaginable as heroes and villains alike find themselves caught up in unexpected romance. A playful, heartfelt celebration of Supergirl's life beyond the cape.

We will also be getting a one-shot comic book Summer of Supergirl Special, the launch of the new DC Elseworlds comic book series Supergirl: Survive, facsimile editions for Supergirl and the Legion of Super-Heroes #23 and Lobo #1, an artbook-sized DC W.I.P.: Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1, Supergirl-themed variant covers publishing across DC's line of comic books, and more.

