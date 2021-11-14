Supergirl Woman Of Tomorrow #5 Preview:

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews… again… because Diamond still can't get their **** together. What did you click on, Steve?! What did you do?! Anyway, the show must go on, amirite? It's the penultimate preview and we can almost get some sleep. Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow #5 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and in this preview, Supergirl and Ruthye find themselves victim to the cosmic equivalent of falling asleep on the bus and waking up way past your stop. Check it out below.

SUPERGIRL WOMAN OF TOMORROW #5 (OF 8)

DC Comics

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Bilquis Evely

Supergirl steps into an ancient trap, stranding her and Ruthye on a planet of nearly perpetual night. Now, the woman of steel must call on every remaining ounce of strength to combat the monsters left on this world to kill any super unlucky enough to end up on its surface.

