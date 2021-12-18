Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #6 Preview: Will Supergirl Survive?
In this preview of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #6, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics… Supergirl MAY DIE! But probably not. Check out the preview below.
SUPERGIRL WOMAN OF TOMORROW #6 (OF 8)
DC Comics
1021DC139
1021DC140 – SUPERGIRL WOMAN OF TOMORROW #6 (OF 8) CVR B STEVE RUDE VAR – $4.99
(W) Tom King (A/CA) Bilquis Evely
The traumatic secrets of Supergirl's past are revealed as our heroine races to the edge of the universe to escape Krem and his latest weapon! The murderer of young Ruthye's father has gotten his hands on a Mordru globe and plans to use it to make our hero disappear forever. Can she save herself and the young girl's future in the process? She'll need the help of her trusty steed, Comet the Superhorse!
In Shops: 12/21/2021
SRP: $4.99
