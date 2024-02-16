Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, supergirl

Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow And More Deluxe, Absolute, Big DC Comics

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow by Tom King and Bilquis Evely gets a Deluxe edition, including an unseen alternative script for issue #6.

The upcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie starring Milly Alcock will adapt the Tom King and Bilquis Evely graphic novel of the same name. In which Kara Zor-El travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog, but meets a young woman named Ruthye who is on a quest to hunt down the man who killed her father. And while the film may only be out in 2027, DC Comics is putting together a Deluxe hardcover edition of the original, including an unseen alternative script for issue #6 by Tom King that he rejected. Here's the listing, as well as a few other Absolute and other Big Books in the DC Comics May 2024 solicits and solicitations to go with the list from yesterday… and the DC/Marvel Crossovers.

SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW THE DELUXE EDITION

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by BILQUIS EVELY

$49.99 264 Pages 7 1/16" x 10 7/8"

Hardcover ISBN: 978-1-77952-607-6 ON SALE 7/23/24

Her planet was destroyed. Sent to Earth to protect a baby cousin who never needed saving. Forever living in his shadow. The "Supergirl" to his Superman. But when Kara is sought out by an alien seeking revenge on those who destroyed her world, everything changes. She will need to embark on a mission across space to find herself, defy her pasts, and face her future. From Tom King and Bilquis Evely comes a character-defining cosmic masterpiece for the ages. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow The Deluxe Edition collects the complete saga (issues #1-8) and features a brand-new introduction by Tom King, a brand-new cover by Bilquis Evely, the never-before-published alternate script for issue #6, and a treasure trove of behind-the-scenes artwork from Evely.

HARLEY QUINN: BLACK + WHITE + REDDER

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY, GAIL SIMONE, ZOE THOROGOOD, and others

Art by BILQUIS EVELY, BRUNO REDONDO, BABS TARR, and others

Cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

$19.99 232 pages 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" Softcover ISBN: 978-1-77952-604-5 ON SALE 7/16/24

The bloody brilliance of 2020's Harvey-nominated Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red deserved an encore!

In this all-new collection, 18 short tales of Gotham's most unpredictable antihero unspool in black, white, and red ink (because she's never seen the world in just black and white). Watch in astonishment as Harley and Ivy dive deep into the heart of the Fortress of Solitude! Peer into Harley's teenage past as a high-flying gymnast with vengeance on her mind! Be astonished as former Joker sidekicks Harley and Gaggy Gagsworthy embark on a harrowing heist that's well worth the risk! All these plus oodles more madcap monochromatic misadventures! From superstar creators Chip Zdarsky, Leah Williams, Zoe Thorogood, Paul Scheer, Kelly Thompson, Gail Simone, Tini Howard, Justin Halpern, Kevin Maguire, Tom Reilly, Annie Wu, Juni Ba, Brandt & Stein, Babs Tarr, Bilquis Evely, Bruno Redondo and scores of others! Collects Harley Quinn: Black + White + Redder #1-6!

MISTER MIRACLE ABSOLUTE EDITION

Written by TOM KING

Art and Cover by MITCH GERADS

S125.00 392 pages 8 1/8" x 21/4" Hardcover ISBN: 978-1-77952-757-8 ON SALE 11/12/24

THE EISNER AWARD-WINNING LIMITED SERIES IN ABSOLUTE FORMAT! Scott Free is the greatest escape artist in the universe. Time and again, he's thwarted Darkseid's forces from invading Earth and New Genesis, and his nail-biting exploits have made him a celebrity. But beneath the fame, his perfect marriage, and his seemingly perfect life, something is eating away at him, making him question whether he can pull off the ultimate trick—escaping death itself.

From Eisner Award winners Tom King (The Human Target) and Mitch Gerads (Strange Adventures) comes a tale of war, family, and self-reflection full of humor and heartbreak. This Absolute edition of the critically acclaimed limited series collects Mister Miracle #1-12, original script pages, development art, commentaries from the creative team, an exclusive new cover, and more!

ABSOLUTE JUSTICE (2024 EDITION)

Written by JIM KRUEGER and ALEX ROSS

Art by ALEX ROSS and DOUG BRAITHWAITE

Cover by ALEX ROSS

$125.00 496 pages I 8 1/8" x 12 1/4" Hardcover ISBN: 978-1-77952-758-5 ON SALE 11/19/24

They are the World's Greatest Super Heroes. But the members of the fabled Justice League of America are about to learn they aren't the only ones who can band together toward a common goal. The deadliest criminal masterminds of our time appear to be acting in concert—with a surprising plan that seeks to achieve more good than the JLA ever could! Collects Justice #1-12.

SUPERMAN BY KURT BUSIEK BOOK ONE

Written by KURT BUSIEK and GEOFF JOHNS

Art by STUART IMMONEN, PETE WOODS, CARLOS PACHECO, and others

Cover by TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON

$49.99 704 pages 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" Hardcover ISBN: 978-1-77952-606-9 ON SALE 7/16/24

Acclaimed writer Kurt Busiek (Marvels, Astro City) brings his own unique spin of nostalgia and heroism to the Man of Steel in this new series of hardcovers featuring stunning art by Stuart Immonen, Pete Woods, Renato Guedes, and more! Book One collects Action Comics #837-843, Superman #650-658, Superman: The Man of Steel Annual #5, Superman: Secret Identity #1-4, and World's Finest Comics #308-309.

