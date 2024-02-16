Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Solicits, Superman | Tagged: DC Solicits, May 2025, Solicits

DC Comics' Full May 2024 Solicits – More Than Just Batman

The Boy Wonder leads the new DC Comics full solicits and solicitations for May 2024 which will be officially released in around eleven hours.

Article Summary DC Comics' full May 2024 solicits led by Juni Ba's Damian Wayne series.

Classic titles return with Crisis on Infinite Earths #1 Facsimile Edition.

Expansive list features ongoing series, special editions, and omnibuses.

Exciting month ahead for DC fans, from Batman & Robin to Absolute editions.

The Juni Ba Damian Wayne Black Label series, The Boy Wonder, as scooped by Bleeding Cool earlier, leads the new DC Comics full solicits and solicitations for May 2024 which will be officially released in around eleven hours, but are appearing on Bleeding Cool first because that, as ever, is how we roll around here.

DC Comics Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Crisis on Infinite Earths #1 Facsimile Edition

DC Comics Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Batman #147

Birds of Prey #9

Blue Beetle #9

Kneel Before Zod #5

Our Army at War #81 Facsimile Edition

Poison Ivy #22

Shazam! #11

The Batman & Scooby Doo Mysteries #5

The Boy Wonder #1

DC Comics Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Action Comics #1065

Batman and Robin #9

Batman And Robin And Howard #3

Batman/Dylan Dog #3

Green Lantern #11

Outsiders #7

Red Hood: The Hill #4

Sinister Sons #4

Suicide Squad: Dream Team #3

DC Comics Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Batman/Superman: World's Finest #27

Catwoman #65

Crisis on Infinite Earths #2 Facsimile Edition

Green Lantern: War Journal #9

John Constantine, Hellblazer: Dead in America #5

Military Comics #1 Facsimile Edition

Nightwing #114

Superman #14

The Bat-Man: First Knight #3

Titans #110

Wonder Woman #9

DC Comics Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Batman: Dark Age #3

Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #3 Noir Edition #3

Batman: The Brave and the Bold #13

Detective Comics #1085

Green Arrow #12Harley Quinn #40

Power Girl #9

Primer #3

The Flash #9

The Penguin #10

DC Comics Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum #5

Available Tuesday, June 11, 2024

MAD Magazine #38

Tuesday, June 25, 2024

The Flash: Year One (2024 Edition)

The Penguin Vol. I

Tuesday, July 2, 2024

JSA: The Golden Age (2024 Edition)

Wonder Woman Vol. 1: Outlaw

Tuesday, July 9, 2024

The Batman and Robin Adventures Omnibus

The Flash Vol. 1: Strange Attractor

Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Harley Quinn: Black a White – Redder

Superman by Kurt Busiek Book One

The Human Target Volume Two

Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow The Deluxe Edition

Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Wonder Woman: The Adventures of Young Diana

Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Absolute Batman: Death of the Family

Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Absolute Mister Miracle by Tom King and Mitch Gerads

Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Absolute Justice (2024 Edition)

BATMAN #147

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Variant cover by YASMINE PUTRI

1:25 variant cover by KENDRICK "KUKKA" LIM

1:50 variant cover by STEVAN SUBIC

$4.99 40 pages Variant $5.99 (card stock) ON SALE 5/7/24

With no allies, no weapons, and almost no hope…can Batman fight back before Zur makes a true devil's bargain? The world is about to know Zur's true power! Him and…his new sidekick? "Dark Prisons" continues!

THE BOY WONDER #1

Written by JUNI BA

Art and cover by JUNI BA

Variant cover by CLIFF CHIANG

1:25 variant cover by JUNI BA

$5.99 32 pages

The young prince Damian Wayne was raised to be the heir to the fearsome League of Assassins—to follow in the footsteps of his deadly mother, Talia, and the Demon's Head himself, his grandfather Ra's al Ghul But everything changed when his father, the Batman, reclaimed him and brought him back to Gotham City. As Robin, young Damian suddenly discovered he was merely one of a number of princes, preceded in the role by his °brothers' Nightwing, Red Hood, and Red Robin…and Damian doesn't care to be merely anything. But when his father is forced to leave the city on urgent business, and a rash of abductions is accompanied by whispers of a demon stalking Gotham's dark alleys, Damian will find himself battling alongside his adoptive brothers—and in the process, learning what the mantle of Robin really means! Visionary writer/artist luni Ba makes his mark on the timeless story of Batman and Robin, synthesizing the characters' complex history into an accessible and heartrending fairy tale!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1085

Written by RAM V

Art by JAVIER FERNANDEZ

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

Backup written by ALEX PAKNADEL

Variant cover by JAVIER FERNANDEZ

Variant cover by STEVE BEACH

1:25 variant cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

$4.99 US 40 pages Variant $5.99 (card stock) ON SALE 5/28/24

The Batman has returned, but his city is no longer the home it once was. A sinister order now governs the shadows of Gotham. An order so precise, so methodical, that there is only one thing that could combat it. What is this one force—this singular thing that could undo order? Even if you were told, you would not believe it. In fact, you may think its a joke.

BATMAN AND ROBIN #9

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Variant cover by HOWARD PORTER

1:25 variant cover by IVAN TAO

$4.99 32 pages Variant $S.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 5/14/24

Who will be Gotham's true protector? The people of Gotham will decide! While his father fights for his life, Damian now knows Shush's secrets, and it's only created more problems for him as a high school student and as Robin! Can the Dynamic Duo find each other before its too late?

BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #13

Written by TIM SEELEY, MARK RUSSELL, DELILAH S. DAVISON, JOSHUA HALE FIALKOV, JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, RODNEY BARNES Art by KELLEY JONES, JON MIKEL, SERG ACUHA, LISANDRO ESTHERREN, JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

Variant cover by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

$7.99 64 pages Prestige (all covers are card stock) ON SALE S/28/24

Brave and the Bold enters its second year with five tremendous tales! Nightwing and Deadman face the ghosts of the circus, as presented in spectacularly horrific detail by Kelley Jones! Booster Gold (allegedly) causes a disaster that must be fixed by…the JURASSIC LEAGUE?! Artemis's quest comes to its stunning conclusion! Batman and Guy Gardner (ace high strangeness when a UFO crashes in Gotham! And finally, Jason Shawn Alexander brings his legendary talents to Batman Bloch and White!

NIGHTWING #114

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by DANIEL SAMPARE

1:25 variant cover by AARON CAMPBELL

S4.99 32 pages Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 5/21124

The Eisner Award-winning duo of Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo reunite to tell Nightwing's greatest story yet. The culmination of Heartless's sabotage on Nightwing reaches its dramatic climax when Nightwing loses his ability to leap, impeding his duties to be the superhero we know and love.

OUTSIDERS #7

Written by JACKSON LANZING and COLLIN KELLY

Art by ROBERT CAREY

Cover by ROGER CRUZ

Variant cover by JORGE FORNES

S4.99 32 pages Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 5/14/24

[TITLE REDACTED]

A requiem is held for a fallen friend. The Guide is opened, and the truth of the world is revealed.

ACTION COMICS #1065

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant covers by JORGE JIMENEZ, PAOLO RIVERA, and IVAN TALAVERA

1:25 variant cover by MARK SPEARS

$4.99 40 pages Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 5/14/24

House Of Brainiac PART THREE Superman and Lobo have their hands full with Brainiac's Lobo army, so it's up to Supergirl and Conner Kent to stop Brainiac himself! It's an impossible battle, but they are joined by some unexpected and deadly allies!

SUPERMAN #14

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant covers by SALVADOR LARROCA, DAVE JOHNSON, and CARLA COHEN

1:25 variant cover by CHUMA HILL

$4.99 32 pages Variant $5.99 (card stock) ON SALE 5/21/24

House Of Brainiac PART FOUR, DING, DING, DING…SUPERMAN AND LOBO…FIGHT?! The partnership was shaky at best, but now it's exploded! Lobo has betrayed Superman, and it's on now! Even if they stop punching each other long enough to save the day…it's too late! Brainiac has what he needs…and the Brainiac Queen is ALIVE.

POWER GIRL #9

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by EDUARDO PANSICA and JULIO FERREIRA

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant covers by TONY S. DANIEL and DAVID TALASKI

$3.99 US 32 pages Variant $4.99 (card stock) ON SALE 5/28/24

Hey Power Girl, come out to play! With the Czarnians seizing control of Power Girl's Metropolis neighborhood, Crush offers herself up as a diplomat to reason with her unreasonable relatives. But these aliens are as corrupt as they are crude and decide they'll just add Crush their growing number of hostages. Can Power Girl save the day solo, or will she fall prey to Goblin and intergalactic biker gang?

SUICIDE SQUAD: DREAM TEAM #3

Written by NICOLE MAINES

Art and cover by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA

Variant covers by SWEENEY BOO and RAFAEL SARMENTO

$3.99 US 32 pages Variant $4.99 (card stock) ON SALE 5/14/24

No one just gets out from under the thumb of Amanda Waller, and it's look-ing like Dreamer is no exception! But a surprise pair of allies decide to risk it all and play hero, helping Dreamer escape Waller's clutches…now they just have to escape the plane they're stuck in and prevent a bloody assault on Gamorra. Should be easy, right?

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #27

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by JEFF DEKAL and RAMON PEREZ

1:25 variant cover by KERON GRANT

$3.99 US 32 pages Variant $4.99 (card stock) ON SALE 5/21/24

It's an IMP-losion of global proportions! As Mxy and Bat-Mite flee the dreaded Doom-Mite of the fifth dimension, Batman and Superman must travel to the fifth dimension to do battle within a dimension of omnipotent mayhem! All this, plus the march of the Legion of Doom-Mites and an absolutely ADORABLE weapon of mass destruction in this startling second installment of the last World's Finest epic!

SINISTER SONS #4

Written by PETER J. TOMASI

Art and cover by DAVID LAFUENTE

Variant covers by JONBOY MEYERS and SERG ACLAA

$3.99 32 pages Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 5/14/24

Will the Sinister Sons be digested by the great Space Whale?! Will the Sinister Sons defeat Spaceman Joe?! Will the Sinister Sons' duel against the Piratesites end in disaster?! Get ready this month for all the four-color adventures of Sinson and Lor-Zod as the boys try to be as bad as their dads!

KNEEL BEFORE ZOD #5

Written by JOE CASEY

Art by DAN McDAID

Cover by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Variant covers by LUCIO PARRILLO and JOHN GIANG

$3.99 32 pages Variant S4.99 (card stock) ON SALE 5/1/24

In the aftermath of war, General Zod hurtles closer to his dark fate! On the verge of losing everything—including his own life—a desperate and deranged Zod is faced with an all-new challenge…introducing—the Legion of Zod!

TITANS #11

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by LUCAS MEYER

Cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

Variant cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

Design variant by LUCAS MEYER

$3.99 32 pages Variant $4.99 (card stock) ON SALE 5/21/24

After a literal deal with the devil, Waller turns things up a notch! With the help of the twisted Doctor Morrow, she has now created an ultimate weapon capable of taking down all the Titans. Can the team survive themselves?

GREEN ARROW #12

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by SEAN IZAAKSE

Variant cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

$3.99 32 pages Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 5/28/24

This is it! For the last year, Oliver Queen has been on a mission to reunite his family and friends. Can the Emerald Archer overcome Merlyn's final master move and get the family reunion we've all been dying to see?

JOHN CONSTANTINE, HELLBLAZER: DEAD IN AMERICA #5

Written by SIMON SPURRIER and AARON CAMPBELL Art by PRISCILLA PETRAITES, JOHN PEARSON, and JOHN McCREA Cover by AARON CAMPBELL Variant cover by DANI $4.99 US I 32 pages 15 of 9 I (all covers are card stock) ON SALE 5/21/24

John Constantine, his son Noah, and bodyguard Nat have been blazing a trail across the face of America in their double-decker Routemaster bus, finding themselves on the wrong end of an eruption of supernatural and mystical threats—all thanks to a scattering of Dream's sand. In this anthology-format issue, three particularly memorable run-ins with hitchhikers and drifters on America's roadsides come to the fore…but can Constantine add up their meaning in time to uncover who—or what—is to blame for this rise in terror?

MILITARY COMICS #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by WILL EISNER Art and cover by CHUCK CUIDERA $6.99 US I 64 pages ON SALE 5/21/24

"Hawk-a-a-a!" The legendary Blackhawk and his squadron take to the air against the Nazis for the very first time in this full-facsimile reprint of the action-packed first issue of Military Comics from 1941.

OUR ARMY AT WAR #81 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by BOB HANEY Art by ROSS ANDRU and MIKE ESPOSITO Cover by JERRY GRANDENETTI $3.99 US 132 pages ON SALE 5/7/24

"Nothin's easy in Easy Company." Sgt. Rock and his legendary World War II fighting force make their first appearance together in "The Rock of Easy Co.!" This full facsimile edition also features three other explosive battle-action stories from legendary DC war artists Joe Kubert, Russ Heath, and more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!