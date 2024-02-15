Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman And Robin Adventures, omnibus

DC Comics Omnibuses For Batman And Robin Adventures And More

As well as the DC/Marvel Crossover Omnibus hitting the schedules, we have new listings for a Batman And Robin Adventures Omnibus.

The Batman and Robin Adventures Omnibus Hardcover – July 9, 2024

by Paul Dini, Ty Templeton, Hilary J. Bader, Rick Burchett, 904 pages

The Caped Crusader and Boy Wonder return for another rousing round of adventures in this companion volume to The Batman Adventures Omnibus! Collects The Batman & Robin Adventures #1-25, The Batman & Robin AdventuresAnnual #1-2, The Batman Adventures: The Lost Years #1-5, and The Batman &Robin Adventures: Sub-Zero #1, and more!

Wonder Woman: The Golden Age Omnibus Vol. 6 Hardcover – November 19, 2024

by Robert Kanigher, Harry G. Peter, 696 pages

The Golden Age of Wonder Woman tales are collected in this beautiful, oversize omnibus series, continuing with stories from the early 1950s in Wonder Woman: The Golden Age Omnibus Vol. 6! Follow the adventures of Wonder Woman in this stunning collection of her classic adventures! Join Wonder Woman as she takes on perilous adventures in the name of justice!

Green Lantern/Green Arrow: Hard Travelin' Heroes Omnibus Hardcover – November 5, 2024

by Dennis O'Neil, Neal Adams, 1376 pages

The Emerald Archer and the greatest space lawman who ever lived team-up to take on problems in society right under their own feet on planet earth. Should a hero be concerned with the galaxy when they can't help their own planet? It's a pointed question that Green Arrow asks to Hal Jordan (Green Lantern) point blank in the Green Lantern/Green Arrow: Hard Travelin' Heroes Omnibus. Dennis O'Neil and Neal Adams tackle subjects in this superhero story that had never been seen in mainstream comics prior. Travel across the United States with Oliver Queen and Hal Jordan as their superhero alter egos to understand the subtleties of issues that our country was facing in the 1970s. Collects Green Lantern #76-87, 89-123, Worlds Finest Comics #201, and stories from Brave and the Bold #100, DC Special-Series #1, DC Super-Stars #17, The Flash #218-224, #226-228, #230-231, #233-234, #237-238, #240-246, Green Lantern 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1, and Worlds Finest Comics #210, #255, with a brand-new introduction by Mike Grell.

Absolute Batman: Arkham Asylum (New Edition) – August 27, 2024

by Grant Morrison, Dave McKean, 248 pages

Unlike any Batman book you've ever read. A psychological horror masterpiece from the minds of Grant Morrison and Dave McKean now presented in a beautiful Absolute edition format. BATMAN CLASSIC, RESTORED TO ITS ORIGINAL BEAUTY. The lunatics take control of the asylum and the Dark Knight descends into this heart of madness alongside them in Batman: Arkham Asylum, one of the most successful graphic novels of all time. Written by legendary comics creator Grant Morrison (All-Star Superman) and stunningly illustrated by Dave McKean (Sandman), this dark and cerebral tale remains as captivating now as when it was first published. Every page has been painstakingly revived to its true color and quality by the artist, leaving a breathtaking final product that matches his original painted artwork. Also includes more than 100 pages of behind-the-scenes content, including the complete annotated script, sketches, pinup gallery, and afterwords by Morrison, McKean, and series editor Karen Berger

UPDATE: Oh go on then…

Absolute Batman: Death of the Family Hardcover – October 29, 2024

by Scott Snyder, James IV Tynion, Greg Capullo, Jock

The Joker is back, and he has transformed into something more deadly and insidious than ever before. Targeting those closest to Batman, The Clown Prince of Crime will unleash his most unpredictable, vicious, and psychotic assault on the Dark Knight ever! One year ago, the Joker limped off the streets of Gotham, mutilated and scarred when someone had taken the pale white skin right off of his face. But now, the Dark Knight's greatest foe has returned and for once, Batman doesn't seem to be his target. Instead, the Joker turns his vile hatred towards Commissioner Gordon, Alfred, Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood and Red Robin… the only family Bruce Wayne has left. The Clown Prince of Crime will unleash his most unpredictable, vicious and psychotic assault ever on everyone Batman holds dear. Can Batman stop his arch-rival's most deranged assault ever? Or will the cost of a deadly secret be a family member's life? Experience Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo's genre-defining, #1 New York Times bestselling story in the brand-new prestigious, oversized Absolute edition. Collects Detective Comics (The New 52) #1, Batman (The New 52) #13-17, and more.

