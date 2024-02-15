Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Doctor Strange, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: DC And Marvel, omnibus

DC Comics Vs Marvel Comics Omnibus Covers, Cover Price Of $150 Each

DC Versus Marvel and The Amalgam Age Omnibuses release on August 6, 2024.

Omnibuses priced at $150 each, with exclusive direct-market covers.

Collections omit JLA/Avengers reprint, done for charity in George Perez's honor.

Bleeding Cool ran the scoop and broke the story that Marvel Comics and DC Comics were to reprint all their superhero crossover titles over the decades, as well as the Amalgam line of books. The following day, DC Comics announced that they will be publishing two Omnibuses, DC Versus Marvel Omnibus and DC/Marvel: The Amalgam Age Omnibus, both on the 6th of August, 2024.

Listings for the DC and Marvel Crossover Omnibuses have now been listed at bookstores with a cover price of $150 each. We also have the bookstore cover images for both, one from John Romita Jr and another from Dave Gibbons. The two volumes will each have a direct-market-exclusive cover available only in local comic book shops. Both are listed as being published by DC Comics, for the 6th of August. DC Versus Marvel: The Amalgam Age Omnibus with 1064 pages and DC Versus Marvel Omnibus at 960 pages, both with cover prices at $150 each.

DC Versus Marvel: The Amalgam Age Omnibus– August 6, 2024, 1024 pages

DC Versus Marvel #1-4

DC/Marvel: All Access #1-4

Unlimited Access #1-4

Bat-Thing #1

Bruce Wayne: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. #1

Bullets and Bracelets #1

Challengers of the Fantastic #1

Doctor Strangefate #1

Iron Lantern #1

Legends of the Dark Claw #1

Lobo the Duck #1

Speed Demon #1

Spider-Boy #1

Super Soldier #1

Thorion of the New Asgods #1

X-Patrol #1.

DC Versus Marvel Omnibus Hardcover – August 6, 2024, 960 pages

Batman/Captain America #1

Batman/Daredevil #1

Batman/Punisher: Lake of Fire #1

Batman/Spider-Man #1

Daredevil/Batman #1

DC Special Series #27 – Batman Vs Hulk

Darkseid vs. Galactus: The Hunger #1

Green Lantern/Silver Surfer: Unholy Alliances #1

Incredible Hulk vs. Superman #1

Marvel and DC Present Featuring the Uncanny X-Men and the New Teen Titans #1

Marvel Treasury Edition #28 – Superman And Spider-Man

Punisher/Batman: Deadly Knights #1

Silver Surfer/Superman #1

Spider-Man and Batman #1

Superman vs. the Amazing Spider-Man #1

Superman/Fantastic Four #1.

This doesn't include their 2004 JLA/Avengers, which was recently reprinted in a limited run to benefit the Hero Initiative in the name of George Perez.

