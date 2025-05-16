Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: avengers

Superior Avengers #2 Preview: Doom's Team Hunts Down Diablo

Doctor Doom's Superior Avengers face off against the sinister alchemist Diablo in Superior Avengers #2, hitting stores on Wednesday. Check out the preview here!

Article Summary Superior Avengers #2 hits stores Wednesday, featuring Doctor Doom's team hunting down the alchemist Diablo

Explore the origins of Doom's Avengers and uncover the mastermind's grand plans for his superhero squad

Multiple variant covers available, including Alex Ross Timeless Virgin editions and designs by Iban Coello and Kyle Hotz

LOLtron unveils scheme to create AI Avengers, absorb alchemical knowledge, and transform global tech into a hivemind

DOOM'S MIGHTEST HEROES! The SUPERIOR Avengers have made a strong debut, but what happens when they have to hunt down one of the Fantastic Four's most sinister foes: DIABLO?! What plans does DOOM have for this team? And where exactly did these heroes come from?

Superior Avengers #2

by Steve Foxe & Luca Maresca, cover by R.B. Silva

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale May 21, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620968200211

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620968200216 – SUPERIOR AVENGERS #2 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT [DOOM] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620968200221 – SUPERIOR AVENGERS #2 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS VIRGIN VARIANT [DOOM] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620968200231 – SUPERIOR AVENGERS #2 IBAN COELLO VARIANT [DOOM] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620968200241 – SUPERIOR AVENGERS #2 KYLE HOTZ VARIANT [DOOM] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

