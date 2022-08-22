Superman Strikes An Iconic Pose On Jim Lee Cover At Heritage Auctions

Superman is no stranger to iconic images and covers, and one of the best in the last twenty years or so is Jim Lee's cover to issue #204. Perched on a gargoyle, ready to leap into action, this image was so well-liked that they even made it into a statue. There is even a matching Lee cover featuring Batman, also made into a statue by DC Direct. This auction, taking bids today at Heritage Auctions, is for a CGC 9.8 copy of the Retailer Incentive cover featuring a pencils-only version of the cover. Currently, this is only at $21, which is crazy for what this cover used to get. Check it out below.

Superman In All His Glory

"Superman #204 Retailer Incentive Edition (DC, 2004) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Diamond Retailer Summit promotional. Sketch cover. Jim Lee cover. Lee and Scott Williams art. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $110. CGC census 8/22: 180 in 9.8, none higher. Fresh off his blockbuster run on BATMAN, Lee – Wizard Magazine's Best Artist of 2003 – is getting back in the ring to go twelve rounds with the Man of Steel. Along with inker extraordinaire Scott Williams, the "Hush" art team is going to give you a Superman like none you've ever seen before. BRIAN AZZARELLO. Every great fighter needs a great sparring partner, and this time around, Eisner Award-winning writer Azzarello, hot off his own best-selling 6-issue run on BATMAN, delivers the goods. Together, these heavyweights present "For Tomorrow," a 12-part storyline sure to grab readers by the throat and hold on tight. It kicks off in SUPERMAN #204, an extra-sized 40-page issue! A cataclysmic event has struck the earth. Millions of people have vanished without a trace. No one is left unaffected – not even Superman. A year has passed, and Superman is left with many questions and very few answers. For a hero who tries to have all the answers, it's torture. And just as the action heats up and the stakes are raised, one huge question emerges: Just how far is Superman willing to go "For Tomorrow"?"

I remember being so excited for this arc to hit stands, but as it sometimes happens with Lee, the delays killed the momentum of this book. Still, an iconic cover that any Superman fan should own. Go here to get more info and place a bid. While there, check out the other books taking bids today as well.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.