Superman #23 Preview: Superwoman's Chrono Crisis Conundrum

Check out this preview of Superman #23, where Superwoman embarks on a time-bending quest while Superman faces off against Doomsday. Can our heroes prevent Time Trapper's godly ascension?

SUPERMAN #23

DC Comics

1224DC013

1224DC014 – Superman #23 Nathan Szerdy Cover – $5.99

1224DC015 – Superman #23 Dan Panosian Cover – $5.99

1224DC016 – Superman #23 Guillem March Cover – $5.99

1224DC017 – Superman #23 Kaare Andrews Cover – $5.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Dan Mora

SUPERWOMAN…LOST IN TIME! As the man of steel battles for the life of his deadliest adversary Doomsday, Superwoman travels across time and space to unlock the secrets of the Time Trapper! What life-shattering secrets lurk at the end of time? What clues can Lois Lane find to save the future? And can these answers be uncovered in time to halt Time Trapper's evolution into God-Mode? Find out in this essential chapter of the Many Deaths of Doomsday Saga!

In Shops: 2/26/2025

SRP: $4.99

