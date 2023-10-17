Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Chained, Superman #850

Superman Revisits The Chains That Bind In Superman #850 (Spoilers)

One of the original central images of Superman from the thirties and forties was that of him snapping chains held across his chest.

One of the original central images of Superman from the thirties and forties was that of him snapping chains held across his chest. It also spoke to the roots of the character, that of a circus strong man, which included trunks worn over tights. Ripping phone books in half, lifting large dumbbells, breaking bricks and snapping chains were all familiar images of such performers.

The chain image was so notable it was trademarked by DC Comics and has been reprised repeatedly since. Superman breaks chains; it's an intrinsic part of the character. It symbolises freedom, breaking the chains of tyranny and oppression. Truth, Justice and the American Way. Again and again and again.

In Phillip Kennedy Johnson's Warworld stories we met a race related to Kryptonians who had been enslaved in chains, but the chains had also become part of their identity.

And the repeated instincts of Superman and his friends to remove those chains, to break those chains…

… was repeatedly rejected. Some explanations came but none that the Superman Family were happy to hear.

And while they want their freedom, the chains remain part of their identity. And so now Superman went to Warworld to free the slaves of that planet with a rag-tag band of superheroes he has gathered together. They failed. And his compatriots, those who survived the initial assault on Warworld, get the respect meted out to all warriors of the planet. They get their own chains. And new links to reward their prowess on the field of battle.

Superman has a colonial "white saviour" complex, barging in to save the day without realising that his input may not be initially appreciated by a population that has learned to value and appreciate aspects of their slavery in terms of identity. Despite being given all the clues by meeting the escaped slaves, his might-makes-right American exceptionalism approach has failed to understand the intricacies of how people take aspects of their oppression and use them to oppress others or give themselves value in the eyes of their oppressors. It is as much psychological slavery as it is physical. It's I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings meets Uncle Tom's Cabin meets the practice of some emancipated slaves in the USA keeping pieces of cut rope to symbolise their experiences. It's complex, it's nuanced, and it was disturbing. And based on Phillip Kennedy Johnson's work in the field of anti-human trafficking volunteer work in Baltimore, telling me "One aspect of anti-human trafficking work that haunts me is how profoundly trapped human trafficking victims often are, usually more psychologically than physically. Most trafficking victims I've known don't see themselves as such… they don't think they have a pimp or a trafficker; they have a "boyfriend." Sure, he hurts them and sells them and keeps every penny, but he's all they have now. Whatever their life used to look like, whatever loved ones were once in their life, whatever tools or talents they might once have had, their trafficker took that all away, and the dehumanising abuse and lies and suffering are all they have left. If some would-be savior comes along and tries to take that away, by threatening their trafficker or their relationship with that trafficker, they'll fight tooth and nail to protect it. That can make it incredibly difficult to help them. To me, the truest antithesis to Superman—Champion of the Oppressed, defender of Truth and Justice, a man of utter compassion and humility–would be a slaver. A despot who controls an empire of slaves not just with physical chains and violence, but by brainwashing them with constant lies. This newest Mongul has given Superman the greatest challenge of his life, and it's not kryptonite or red suns or monsters from another dimension. It's the millions of slaves he's brainwashed into worshipping him, who desperately need Superman but hate him and won't accept his help. I know what that helplessness and frustration feels like. And selfishly, I needed Superman to show me how a hero faces an enemy like that."

Now it seems that Superman is revisiting the chain motif with writer Joshua Williamson and Gleb Melnikov, with Lex Luthor having been in a coma – though not yet as dead as Penguin #1 suggests he will be… and with a family on hand to bring him out of it. Superman appears to have inherited Lex Luthor's projects that he has now ingerited as part of Supercorp. And something called Project: Chained. And when Superman sees chains, he breaks them. And doesn't seem to have learned much from Warworld that merely breaking chains may not quite have the effect you think it might on the individual being chained.

There are nuances, understanding, consideration and respect… Luthor gave Sammy Stryker his powers in his early career, before Superman came to Metropolis. He was both too powerful to control and to kill. So Luthor; along with the Master Jailer and Sammy's father Sebastian Stryker, the founder of Stryker's Island, created a cell which would keep the Chained alive while holding him immobile and completely isolated under total sensory deprivation. They buried the cell under 400 feet of rock below Stryker's Island. Until Superman just found out about it.

Sometimes Superman might think twice before breaking chains… but thankfully he has Conner Kent on hand who, im subtext, has their own chains to break out of. If you wish to read it that way.

And a reference to the trademark there. Well, DC Comics does have a trademark to protect, do they not?

