Superman and The Authority #4 Preview: It's Not Brain Surgery

Superman and the Authority concludes on Tuesday with Superman and the Authority #4. Which means Superman definitely doesn't get his brain cut out in the preview and replaced with the Ultra-Humanite's, because then what would they do with the rest of the issue, right? But even still, check out the preview below, just for a taste of ol' Ultra-Humie's extremely poor bedside manner. They say writing clickbait articles about comic book previews isn't brain surgery… but in this case, it is!

SUPERMAN AND THE AUTHORITY #4 (OF 4)

DC Comics

0721DC132

0721DC133 – SUPERMAN AND THE AUTHORITY #4 (OF 4) CVR B YANICK PAQUETTE CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Grant Morrison (A/CA) Mikel Janin

Is the team ready for what's next? Will the Man of Steel's new super-group fall apart before they even begin? The Ultra-Humanite has put together his own team of rogues designed to match the Authority fist for fist. This series comes to an explosive conclusion that will threaten to split the Man of Steel in half!

In Shops: 10/12/2021

SRP: $4.99

