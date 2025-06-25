Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Joshua Williamson, lex luthor

Superman Destroys Shield Symbol In A Very Comic Book Way (Spoilers)

Superman Destroys Shield Symbol In A Very Comic Book Way (Spoilers) in Superman #27 by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows, Sean Izaakse

Article Summary Superman #27 sees Superman destroy the SuperCorp shield, ending Lex Luthor’s toxic legacy in Metropolis.

LexCorp’s transformation into SuperCorp has fueled dramatic changes, led by Joshua Williamson’s writing.

A stunning visual sequence uses the rebranding logo itself to frame Superman’s decisive action against Lex’s plan.

Red Kryptonite infection and the Lex Luthor Revenge Squad set the stage for major shifts in Superman’s world.

Since the launch of the new Superman ongoing comic book series written by Joshua Williamson a couple of years ago, LexCorp has been renamed and rebranded SuperCorp, with Superman given the keys to Lex Luthor's kingdom after he was jailed, with Lex's assistant Mercy now working for Superman. A most peculiar turn of events that has fuelled the current Dawn of DC Superman storylines – well, until they catch up with Superman Unlimited with its Kryptonite world and Superman's new golden powers.

But as everything comes to a head with Lex Luthor in Superman #27 by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows, Sean Izaakse, published today by DC Comics, his new plans in conflict with his old ones, Superman takes to the skies and takes hold of that rebranding logo in a fashion that frames the entire page of panels within it.

It's the kind of gorgeous trick that can only play out in a comic book. Let's see the James Gunn Superman do something like that with strips of film. It just wouldn't work. But it does in a Superman comic, while Lex Luthoir is monologues at him, especially when you follow it up with this…

Destroying the Lex Luthor artefact that tainted Superman's legacy in Metropolis and defeating the Luther-born threat in one swoop. Causing considerable damage in the process, of course,

Superman #27 by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows, Sean Izaakse is published today by DC Comics.

SUPERMAN #27

by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows, Sean Izaakse

RED KRYPTONITE STRIKES! Nothing can stop Superman's Red K infection, so Lois Lane goes to the people who infected the Man of Steel in the first place…the Lex Luthor Revenge Squad. Dr. Pharm and Mr. Graft make a shocking return! Don't miss a key issue for the future of Superman and Lex Luthor!In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!