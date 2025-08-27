Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: absolute, superboy prime

Superman, Justice League, Legion, Betrayal & Absolute Spoilers

Superman, Superboy Prime, Justice League Unlimited, Darkseid, Legion, Air Wave, Betrayal And Absolute Spoilers

Article Summary Superman #29 features the Absolute Universe crossover with Absolute Superman

Superman Prime and the Time Trapper propel Superman into a fractured DC future full of new threats

Justice League Unlimited #10 reveals Air Wave's betrayal as timelines and teams collide in chaos

Darkseid's Legion battles the Legion of Super-Heroes while the Justice League faces timeline upheaval

Today sees the publication of Superman #29 and Justice League Unlimited #10, One written by Jason Aaron, one written by Mark Waid, and both drawn by Dan Mora. No, I don't know either. Last month, Bleeding Cool told you that the first appearance of an established Absolute Universe character in an ongoing DC Comics series will be in Superman #29". And it looks like we were right.

As well as a number of varieties of competing future timelines of Legion Brainiacs, will be the Brainiac established in Absolute Superman working for Ra's Al Ghul and the Lazarus Corporation. This Absolute Brainic will have been captured by the various Legion Brainiacs for the purposes of study, of learning to understand their enemy, after (mostly) having been defeated by the Absolute Legion or Legion Of Darkseid, whichever you prefer.

And it's Superman Prime who gets Superman to this new future of the DC Universe… courtesy of the Time Trapper who has put the two of them together…

…. before blipping out to appear over in Justice League Unlimited #10… same artist, different comic. No, I still don't know how.

So while Superman and Superman Prime take a jump to the 31st century, breaking the fourth wall…

Darkdeis's Legion from the Absolute Universe are distracted by the Time Trapper…

If time is indeed broken, maybe Superboy Prime should stop punching it.

But rather than fight the Legion alongside other Legions, they are a bit too late.

And the Darkseid Legion have already moved on to another book.

Superboy Prime would have probably loved this. Sorry Clark…

But don't worry, they can't stay in Justice League Unlimited too long and before you know it, they are back.

But a thousand years ago, the Justice League Unlimited has the Time Trapper in their hands.

And Batman, Wonder Woman and Superboy (after he met Superboy Prime? Before? We're not quite sure) have to talk about the situation with their new member, Air Wave, being a traitor in their midst.

With Superman handing out memberships willy-nilly, because that's the kind of Superman he is. He'll trust anyone, even those who have behaved poorly before… which probably means this Justice League Unlimited #10 takes place before Superman #29.

Otherwise, he might have another betrayal on his hands… Superman #29 and Justice League Unlimited #10 are both published by DC Comics today.

Superman #29 (W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Dan Mora

R.I.P. LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES?! Superman and an impossible ally search the future for the lost Legion of Super-Heroes! What happened to it, and can it help in the battle against Darkseid's Absolute Legion? $4.99 8/27/2025

R.I.P. LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES?! Superman and an impossible ally search the future for the lost Legion of Super-Heroes! What happened to it, and can it help in the battle against Darkseid's Absolute Legion? $4.99 8/27/2025 Justice League Unlimited #10 (W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

THE MARCH TO APOKOLIPS CONTINUES! The Quantum Quorum of time-traveler refugees has issued its warning to the Justice League: Apokolips is coming. But just as Jor-El's cries fell on the deaf ears of Krypton, will the people of Earth be prepared to take drastic steps to save their world? It all comes to a head as the chaos continues, and one Leaguer is put to the ultimate test! $3.99 8/27/2025

As is Immortal Legend Batman #1. I know… I don't know how he does it.

Immortal Legend Batman #1 by Kyle Higgins, Mat Groom, Erica D'Urso, Dan Mora

Humanity broke the barrier between our universe and our universe's shadow. From the void came horrific apparitions that craved nothing but destruction. But from this terror…a legend was born. A warrior who found away to access the energy that binds our universe and the shadow universe, transforming him into a cosmic dark knight. This immortal legend was named Batman. He fought to keep us safe but then one day abandoned the war. Though he didn't disappear entirely. Now they say he hunts a rogues gallery of monsters…born from the shadows!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!