Superman On Mr Majestic Appropriating Kryptonian Identity (Spoilers)

Superman is throwing doubt on the self-declared Kryptonian origin of Mr Majestic in WildCATS #5 - but does he have the right to do so?

At Bleeding Cool, we have been enjoying how DC Comics has been trying to integrate Jim Lee's Wildstorm comics characters with the DC Universe. They had a go with the New 52 but it rather petered out. But with DC Infinite Frontier they are going hard. Having a movie based on The Authority and Jim Lee being in a more senior position, maybe have put a fire under it all. We have seen Grifter's involvement with Batman, Wonder Woman and Angel Breaker with Zealot, and now a new WildCATS comic book. Issue 4 had the following declaration from Majestic.

WildCATS #4

 

Mr. Majestic was created by H. K. Proger and Jim Lee and first appeared in a backup story within WildCATS #11. The most powerful hero in the WildStorm universe, he was based on Superman and would survive until the end of the universe. Jim Lee says that he was tired of seeing too many comic heroes who possessed great power but were too afraid to use it, and Majestic was one who did. We asked if he was a member of WildCATS… might he come into conflict with Superman over this sooner rather than later?

WildCATS #5

The answer, in this Tuesday's WildCATS #5 is sooner. With Superman throwing doubt on a Kruptonian origin, presumably with X-Ray vision. Or maybe a new Kryptonian-Sense? How can you tell these days?

WildCATS #5

Especially with everyone flying around the place now.

Even people mocking nineties superhero names with their dying breath? Majestic might as well keep on claiming he is Kryptonian, how can anyone say one way or another? So is majestic appropriating Superman's heritage, or is Superman not respecting Majestic's self-representation?

WILDCATS #5 CVR A STEPHEN SEGOVIA
(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Stephen Segovia
Like two trains colliding, it's the WildC.A.T.s vs. the Seven Soldiers in a bloody heavyweight fight! In the shadows lurk the Court of Owls, waiting for their moment to take the threat Halo poses off the board…
Retail:$3.99 In-Store Date: 03/14/2023

