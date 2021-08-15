Superman Pumps Iron in Superman and the Authority #2 [Preview]

Superman and The Authority #2 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and if you're wondering whether Superman needs to work out to maintain his stunning physique, this preview reveals that the answer is yes. Where does he find the time? Well, he's probably a lot less busy than we are. Check out the preview below.

SUPERMAN AND THE AUTHORITY #2 (OF 4)

DC Comics

0621DC156

0621DC157 – SUPERMAN AND THE AUTHORITY #2 (OF 4) CVR B TREVOR HAIRSINE CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Grant Morrison (A/CA) Mikel Janin

Clark Kent and Manchester Black continue to put Superman's new team together, even though keeping Black in check seems like just as difficult a job as convincing the new recruits to come along. The pair hits different parts of the world looking for different types of heroes. While Midnighter, Apollo, and Natasha Irons only need to tie up some loose ends before getting on board, the Enchantress is going to be a little harder. Superman is going to have to set her free from a deadly illusion hell-bent on destroying her before she can help him save the universe.

In Shops: 8/17/2021

SRP: $4.99